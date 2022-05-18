25 unique Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will love

Father?s Day is on Sunday 19 June and if the special man in your life deserves a unique gift to show your love and gratitude, we've got just the thing. Send heartfelt gifts to dads, stepdads, grandads and dad-figures to put a smile on their faces. From divine fragrances that he'll love, to a helicopter ride, and a pizza maker for wannabe chefs, we've shopped around so you don't have to.

Shop the best Father's Day gift ideas for 2022...

Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven, £249, Ooni

If your dad is a big fan of pizza - and let's face it, who isn't? - this is perfect! With Ooni, dad can cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds. This pizza-making bad boy is ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less as they heat up to 500?C-double the temperature of a domestic oven and that searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan style pizza. A Father's Day gift that is the ultimate gift the whole family.

Elemis On The Go Men's Essentials, £55 worth £78, Elemis

This giftable grooming set features a limited edition collection of men?s skincare saviours for grooming on the go. You will find the full-size Deep Cleanse Facial Wash, Ice-Cool Foaming Shave Gel 100ml, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 14pk, Superfood Day Cream 20ml Cool Down Body Wash 100ml, and a travel bag. This collection is the ultimate way to upgrade a grooming routine - and dad will love you for it this Father's Day.

Helicopter ride for two, from £79, Wowcher

If your dad is a bit of a thrill-seeker, why not get him a six-mile ride in a helicopter this Father's Day. You also get a glass of bubby and some chocolates to enjoy in the air.

GoPro HERO9 Black action camera, £328.98, GoPro

Every dad needs a good camera for capturing their adventures ? and, trust us, it doesn't get better than the GoPro HERO9. It?s a great, easy-to-use, high-spec, investment camera that will last him for years to come. You get the camera, a one-year GoPro subscription and a 32GB SD card and case for £328.98. The impressive features include 5k video shooting, 20mp photo capabilities, a front screen, touch screen rear display and 30% more battery life than previous models, alongside it being rugged and waterproof up to 33 ft. It?s a great present for making memories on family holidays, or taking out and about on family bike rides. It really is the most powerful and versatile action camera you can buy!

Apple AirTag, £28, Amazon

Is your dad always losing his keys or his wallet? Well, not anymore! The AirTag is Apple's newest launch and it's a super easy way of keeping precious items safe - perfect for the dad who's always roping the entire family to help find his car keys. With battery life lasting over a year, AirTag is water-resistant and can be thrown into a bag or pocket on its own, or utilised with a wide range of colourful Apple-designed AirTag accessories.

Beard Buddy Shaving Apron, £7.99, IWantOneOfThose

If your dad is always getting the bathroom in a mess after his shave, this will be the gift that keeps on giving.

Plant a tree, from £14, Treedom

This year, why not dedicate a tree to your dad? With Treedom, you can plant a tree for your dad to physically show your appreciation for him nurturing your growth over the years. There are loads of personalisation options too, you can even name it. This gift is also one that quite literally keeps on giving as it provides support to those who need it most. Treedom works in partnership with local NGOs and smallholder farmers and ensures that every tree planted brings social benefits as well as environmental ones. With so many species to choose from, you can opt for a tree that represents your father best, whether that be cacao because they are the sweetest, or coffee because they can?t function without it!

Travel Neck Pillow, £45, Away

If your dad is a keen traveler who's looking forward to making some long-distance trips, a snazzy neck pillow is a must. This Away one is built for ultimate comfort and versatility, With an interior made from a foam pillow core and quilted padding, this will be his travel buddy forever.

Bulldog Shave Set, £15, LookFantastic

For many men, shaving can feel like a daily chore and one that they would rather avoid. Treat dad this Father?s Day to a shaving kit comprising of two skincare essentials making it the perfect gift for an introduction to an organic shave experience.

Theragun Elite, £375, Therabody

If your dad likes to hit the gym hard, or if he's always moaning about his aches and pains from working too hard, the Theragun Elite will be his new best friend. The powerful deep muscle treatment has become a major hit over lockdown (working from home has taken its toll on a lot of people) and this ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device - with advanced sound insulation - works wonders. Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness.

Equiano, £46.95, Amazon

Stormzy once revealed this is one of his favourite rums, and if your dad is looking for cool points, this award-winning rum is spot on. Equiano is a true rum with no additives, no added sugar, spices or colourants making it 100 percent natural. On the nose, it delivers tropical warmth alongside notes of dried fruits such as raisins combined with sweet toffee, butterscotch and caramel.

Ping Pong Champion paddleboard, £36.95, Zazzle

If your dad rules Ping Pong, let him have his time to shine.

Dad's Special Treasures accessory stand, £31, NotOnTheHighStreet

The perfect gift for the dad who has a lot of accessories!

Sartorial, £115, Penhaligons

Sartorial is a quintessential gentlemen?s scent, and was inspired by the tailor rooms at Norton & Sons of Savile Row and captures the feeling of being fitted for a suit.

Personalised Favourite Film Cinema Marquee Print, £55, notonthehighstreet

If dad's a movie buff, he'll love his own film listings board with a stylish cinema marquee style print. Taking his top 10 favourite films of all time, you will create an iconic 'Now Showing' cinema sign just for dad's cinema room.

Father's Day card, £3.49, Moonpig

A smile-inducing greeting card is just what you need...

Arm Chair Caddy, £9.99, IWantOneOfThose

Calling all messy dads...

Dad's Ketchup, £5.49, Heinz

Dad very protective over his ketchup? Heinz is selling bottles just for him this Father's Day - and you can get personalised Baked Beans as well.

Dad Jokes, £3, Amazon

If your dad is known for his good sense of humour, this will help him work on his 'material'.

Prices start at £7.99, Cafeyn

Is your dad a big reader? You need to look into Cafeyn ? a digital magazine and newspaper subscription service that makes a really thoughtful gift for all cool Dads who want to stay in the know. He'll have newspapers and access to thousands of magazines on whatever subject he takes his fancy; fishing, gardening, cooking, royals (wink wink), the list is endless.

P&B DIY Burger Kit for 4, £25, Patty&Bun

If your dad loves chomping on a burger, he'll be delighted with a Patty&Bun DIY kit to do at home. In the kit you'll find everything you need to create the 'Ari Gold Cheeseburger' and the 'Smokey Robinson' - you just need to provide lettuce, salt, tomato and ketchup. Yum!

I Love You This Much, £21.99, Wonderbly

Why not opt for a personalised Father's Day book from Wonderbly that puts into words just how much a dad is loved by their little one? It's an extra special gift and keepsake that every father will love using for bedtime stories and beyond.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Car Diffuser set, £72, Jo Malone London

If your dad loves his car almost as much as he loves you, this is ideal for gifting this Father's Day.

Personalised BBQ tools, £49.95, notonthehighstreet

This ultimate BBQ tools kit has everything you need to make a delicious BBQ this summer. This kit comes with a stylish canvas bag.

Simply Reds collection, £42, London Sock Company

This is the ultimate sock drawer refresh for men! Gift your dad this amazing three-pair box, which features planet-friendly pairs designed to help you walk brighter and lighter. Each sock uses a unique blend of responsible fibres made from recycled plastic bottles, recycled cotton and recycled nylon. A small, stylish step towards a sustainable future.

