Lydia Millen sends TikTok fans wild with £26.99 Amazon dress

Lydia Millen sent her TikTok followers into a frenzy after sharing her latest fashion purchase, straying away from her usual designer labels to opt for an Amazon maxi dress - and we love it.

The influencer, who has collaborated with Karen Millen to create a spring clothing collection, often posts her chic outfits on social media. She has racked up 1.1 million Instagram followers thanks to her stylish looks and aesthetically pleasing feed - but this may be her most affordable look yet.

The shirt maxi dress is available buy now on Amazon - and it's just £26.99. If you love it though you better hurry, as we think it will sell out fast.

Maxi shirt dress, £26.99, Amazon

The social media star looked radiant as she rocked the button-down shirt dress, which is so flattering with its cinched waist and relaxed collar. The dress is available in sizes S-4XL, and if the navy shade isn't for you - there's 13 other colours to choose from.

Lydia highlighted the feminine fit by adding a brown belt to instantly elevate the look. She teamed the dress with a pair of white sneakers for a stylish daywear look, finishing with delicate gold jewellery.



The influencer shared her latest buy during a 'Get ready with me' on TikTok. Fans were quick to share their appreciation for the dress, with one follower writing: "This blue on you is just next level. Really gorgeous". Another added, "I love how you are able to pair your more high-end items with the more high street items. Love the outfit".

The dress is versatile in its design, making it a great wardrobe staple for all year round. We recommend teaming it with a pair of trainers or sandals and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly glam summer look.

