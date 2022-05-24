Hello heatwave! 6 best Amazon maxi dresses with top reviews

Do you have your summer wardrobe sorted? You really need to add a maxi dress to the mix – they’re perfect for keeping cool and comfortable on those hot days when you just don’t feel like showing a lot of skin. Perfect for the heatwave!

If you’re nodding along then let us tell you this – the perfect place for picking one up is Amazon. It might not be your first port of call for fashion but trust us on this one – some of these dresses have over 10k positive reviews – one has nearly 20k!

You’ve got speedy delivery and many have the option of Prime try before you buy – where you can try for seven days and then only pay for what you decide to keep.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks – which are available in so many prints and colours, to suit all tastes. Wherther you’re a fan of block colours, florals or bright prints, there’s something here for everyone.

Grecerelle women’s summer maxi dress from £18.99, Amazon

This flattering rayon mix maxi dress has over 16k positive reviews on Amazon, and according to the brand they’ve sold over 1 million of them worldwide. It’s available in 20 different colours, including block colours of black, red and blue as well as pretty floral designs. Shoppers love the fact it has pockets!

Top review: “I love these dresses. I have a black one and a beautiful khaki green one , I wear them with a leather biker and boots in the winter and sandals and chunky jewellery in the summer. They wash well and if hung up don’t need ironing.”

Boho floral cocktail maxi dress, from £19.99, Amazon

This popular wrap maxi dress has over 7k positive reviews and comes in 20 different colours – including polka dots and delicate florals. The tie at the waist gives a very slimming and flattering silloette.

Top review: “Beautiful dress would work well for a wedding, lunch out with friends or on holiday. Looked great with pumps and a denim jacket but could easily be dressed up with heels and a smart jacket. Will certainly look to buy other designs, at such a good price you can't go wrong.”

Grecerelle sleeveless women’s maxi dress, from £19.99, Amazon

Another hit from Grecerelle – this viscose mix dress over a whopping 24k positive reviews. It’s available in 15 different colours and features a pretty round neck and racer back. It also has poackets, which is given the thumbs up again and again in reviews

Top review: “I love this dress, the material is easy wear, fits so well, everything is perfect even the length, it’s a summer dress but I’ve worn it on a cooler night with a chunky jumper and my dr marten boots, during the day I wore it with summer sandals. Very flattering and worth every penny.”

Yesno long maxi dress, from £9.99, Amazon

This boho style maxi dress is the number one bestseller in the women’s casual dresses category. Available in 20 different styles including plain colours and florals., it features an empire waist and a tiered swing skirt.

Top review: “Wore this for the first time today and I was with 6 friends. All admired the dress (and the price). One friend went online and bought a dress from the same company and at least one other will be buying one too! So a great success, in fact I may well buy another without sleeves this evening. The material is light and cool for hot weather and the dress is lose and easy to wear, plus it has pockets.”

Styleword women’s summer maxi dress, from £21.99, Amazon

This maxi dress features a fitted bodice and chic cut-out sections on the shoulders. Hidden elastic at the waist gives it a super flattering fit and it’s available in 20 different colours including this leopard print skirt design.

Top review: “LOVE this dress! It was true to size, very comfortable, lovely fabric and better than I anticipated. So much so, my daughter tried it on, ordered herself two different styles and another for me. I have washed and worn them several times and are my favourite 'go to' dresses. The advantage is you can dress up or dress down with pumps and cardi. Definitely recommend to anyone thinking of buying it. I may need another soon!”

Auselily sleeveless maxi dress, from £23.99, Amazon

This sleeveless maxi dress is another Amazon hit – with nearly 7k positive reviews. It’s available in 13 different colours, including this teal green version.

Top review: “I ordered this for the christening of two of my great-grandchildren. I have an all-over skin condition that makes my skin ultra sensitive so I needed something really soft. I washed it before I wore it and didn't have to iron it (bonus). I was comfortable all day which is a rarity. I got several compliments on how classy I looked.”

