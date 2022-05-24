This slimline robot vacuum is in the Amazon sale and it's 80% cheaper than Dyson - see incredible reviews

Jayne Walsh
The slimline cleaning gadget the Eufy RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 30% off at just £149.99 in the Amazon sale. It has 5 thousand 5 star reviews
If you covet a pristine home like Stacey Solomon or Mrs Hinch, but feel you don't have the time, or you like to keep an eye on the latest cleaning hacks then you'll have heard of robot vacuums - and we can't wait to tell you about an offer we've just found on Amazon.
While the latest Dyson robot vacuum model can reach an eye-watering £899, the Eufy RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 30% off at just £149.99 in the Amazon sale for a limited time only! It has garnered five thousand 5-star reviews on Amazon so far and customers have named it; "A true ally in the battle against pet hair!" and "Superb!" and importantly; "Easy to use and set up."
Eufy RoboVac 30C, £149.99 was £219.99, Amazon
We have investigated this sleek, slim and shiny gadget which operates at a sound no louder than a whisper, and we are amazed by the added benefits; a 12-month warranty, a self-charging pad, zero effort use, almost 1.5 hours of uninterrupted running time and more...
Why choose a robot vacuum
Suitable for all surfaces
This ingenious device works on both hard floors and carpets.
One careful customer gave the vacuum a spin and their verdict following a close inspection for the dust; "WOW! This thing is BRILLIANT!"
Navigates any surface with ease
Zero effort from you
The Eufy Robo Vac 30C can be operated via remote control or voice control depending on your preference.
Cleaning requires zero effort because this robotic vacuum is already WiFi compatible with any of your existing home assistant voice control apps; Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, and the brands own Eufylife Home app.
The vacuum charges itself! It comes with its own charging pad which the hoover navigates to when required.
Another happy customer boasted; "I now enjoy doing the housework!"
Robot vacuum gets to work automatically
A thorough clean
The Eufy Robo Vac 30C Robot Vacuum can work away for up to 100 minutes at a time so the cleaning job can be done in one go.
Rest assured that your home will be thoroughly cleaned thanks to Boost IQ technology, which means the robot vacuum cleaner will automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds using upgraded powerful 1500Pa suction whenever extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.
What's more, the handy slim vacuum can slip underneath hard to reach areas since it is only 2.85 inches high.
Peace of mind
You can even set boundary strips down on your floor if you want to corner off any areas of your home – it will only clean the areas you want.
There is a special in-built sensor which means your robot vac will never topple down the stairs.
We understand that this may be a big investment so we have checked that the vacuum comes with a worry-free 12-month warranty.
Intelligent sensors prevent falls
Discreet
You will be able to work and or relax while your home is being cleaned since the powerful suction of this robot vacuum cleaner is no louder than the sound of an operating microwave.
Eufy RoboVac operates quietly and discreetly
Easy to use right plus free bonus features
After a reviewer described the Eufy RoboVac 30C as a "Brilliant cleaner with additional features," we found out exactly what you'll get in the box:
The Eufy Robo Vac 30C
Welcome guide
Charging base
Remote control with AA batteries included
AC power adapter
Cleaning tool
Extra set of high-performance filters
4 side brushes
13.2 feet of boundary strips
12-month warrenty
This incredible offer is only valid for a few more days so if you want one, you must hurry to Amazon.
