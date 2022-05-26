Shop the best early Bank Holiday sales! From M&S to John Lewis, ASOS & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Bank Holiday is now just days away. Not only will the sun be shining (fingers crossed), there are some seriously good sales on.

If you're looking to shop for fashion bargains, must-have beauty offers and huge deals on homeware, you're in luck as we've found it all.

From high street to high-end retailers, prices have been slashed, so whether you're shopping for yourself or treating someone else this Bank Holiday, we've found all of the discounts you don't want to miss.

From M&S to John Lewis and ASOS to Boden, scroll on to shop the edit.

Marks & Spencer

Get your home party ready with huge discounts on M&S furniture. Save 10% when you spend £500, 15% when you spend £1,000 and 20% when you spend £2,000. There's also up to 30% off across homeware, from lighting to leaner mirrors.

Argos

Or head over to Argos where there's 20% off garden furniture and spas with the code GARDEN20. Plus save 1/3 on selected BBQs.

John Lewis

Treat yourself with 20% off across selected womenswear, menswear, homeware and tech in time for the Bank Holiday weekend. Expect the likes of Apple, Levi's, Mint Velvet and adidas.

Anthropologie

There's 20% off Anthropologie's gorgeous Jubilee essentials and you're going to want them all.

Boden

Update your Bank Holiday wardrobe at Boden with 20% off everything until 30 May using the code V9F4.

ASOS

Right now there's 20% off exclusive brands (think Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage) with the code ASOSFAV. Don't wait around, ASOS sales don't last for long.

Amazon

For beauty bargains, head to Amazon where there are discounts on brands from CeraVe to Maybelline.

& Other Stories

So, it's not a sale but if you're looking for a Bank Holiday outfit, & Other Stories is offering free shipping on all orders until Sunday with the code FREEDELIVERY.

Boots

To celebrate being available at Boots for 21 years, there's 21% off Benefit this weekend. The brow products and mascaras are unrivalled - don't miss out.

Selfridges

Invest in designer items for less at Selfridges. Right now there's a huge sale on and it's seriously good.

SIMBA

If you've been looking to invest in a new mattress, now is absolutely the time as SIMBA is offering 40% off all Hybrid Mattresses. Plus there's up to 55% off bed bases.

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic often has discounts on our favourite beauty products, but this weekend there's a huge 30% off, plus an extra 5% with the code FLASH5.

Monica Vinader

Upgrade your jewellery collection with up to 50% off in the Monica Vinader summer sale. Sign up for exclusive early access.

Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas has 25% off selected outdoor styles from printed parasols to hammocks and LED lights.

Ooni

If you were ever going to invest in a pizza oven, the Bank Holiday is the perfect time. Ooni has sliced 20% off everything until 30 May.

H&M

This weekend, H&M members (registering is free!) can take up to 30% off selected styles from summer dresses to accessories and kids' clothes.

Dunelm

Dunelm's early Bank Holiday sale is on with up to 50% off selected homeware. From lighting to bedding to kitchenware you'll find savings across every department.

Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston has up to 50% off everything in the end of season sale, from homeware to bags to the cutest kids' clothes.

Whistles

Premium high street brand Whistles can be on the spenny side so we LOVE when we get a sale. Right now there are further reductions so you can get your wardrobe Bank Holiday ready.

Nastygal

Need a new Bank Holiday outfit on a budget? Fashion influencer favourite Nastygal has answered our prayers with up to 70% off absolutely everything, including at least 20% off new season.

New Look

Update your summer wardrobe with 25% off dresses, jumpsuits and playsuits at New Look. You're pretty much guaranteed to find something you love.

Currys

Treat yourself to a new TV, washing machine or other electrical items with up to 30% off in the Currys sale.

Very

Very always has one of the best Bank Holiday sales around and right now is no different with the online retailer offering huge discounts across fashion, beauty, tech and home. Don't miss savings on Apple tech, Shark hoovers and big name fashion brands.

Urban Outfitters

Whether you're looking for a cool festival outfit or something fun for that Jubilee party, we can always count on Urban Outfitters. Shop womenswear with up to 30% off this weekend.

