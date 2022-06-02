Amazon’s Jubilee sale might just be the best one yet - shop the deals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon knows how to do a sale and this Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend is no different with thousands of discounts on must-have products. Shoppers can bag some incredible bargains across tech, beauty, homeware, fashion and more, and to make your life easier we've searched for all of the best deals so you don't have to.

1. Echo Dot 4th Generation, was £49.99 now £27.99

A smart speaker is a Jubilee party essential and right now the Echo Dot 4th generation is almost half price. A Bank Holiday steal.

2. Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5, was £610 now £289

This Braun epilator has a huge 50% off for the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. Just think how much you'll save on waxing appointments - a true beauty investment.

3. Shark Upright Anti-Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, was £249.99 now £199.99

Get your home party-ready with Shark's bestselling cordless vacuum cleaner, which currently has 20% off. Mrs Hinch swears by hers.

4. Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush, was £219.99 now £64.99

With a smart pressure sensor, five mode display, app connected handle and travel case, Oral B's Smart 6 toothbrush is a total bargain at less than £65.

5. Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage, was £479.95 now £390

Up your coffee game with the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage. Reduced by 20%, you can finally make barista-worthy drinks at home without breaking the bank.

6. 2020 Apple MacBook Air, was £999 now £889

In need of a new laptop? Apple's MacBook Air is arguably the best around and you can save £100 on the 2020 model this weekend.

7. Olay Regenerist Day Cream, was £30 now £14.99

Want party-ready glowing skin for the Bank Holiday? Kim Kardashian favourite Olay Regenerist Day Cream is now better than half price.

8. Royal Albert Tea Set, was £150 now £111.99

What better weekend to treat yourself to a new tea set? This beautiful Royal Albert collection now has 25% off.

9. Fairy Platinum Plus All-In-One Dishwasher Tablets (x100), were £21 now £15.69

Hosting a gathering? You're probably going to have a lot of washing up, so it's the perfect time to order 100 Fairy Platinum dishwasher tablets with 25% off.

