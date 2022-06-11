Best plastic alternatives to try in 2022: An easy guide to going plastic-free

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Going plastic-free is more feasible than you may think, as there are plenty of brands that champion sustainability - you just need to know the right places to look.

Research has proven that plastic can take from 400 to 1,000 years to degrade, and even then some plastic has not been recycled - so plastic-free alternatives are a must.

According to the Plastic Free website, 112,000 pieces of plastic leave the supermarket every minute, and eight million pieces of plastic end up in the ocean.

Plastic can also be harmful to our bodies, as certain chemicals found in the material can interact with our hormones and may lead to some health problems.

With that in mind, we have sought to find alternatives to plastic home essentials and beauty products to help reduce your use of disposable plastic - and encourage you to go a little greener.

Plastic-free cleaning starter kit

Whether you are easing your way into the world of plastic-free cleaning products, or are looking for a full restock of the basic essentials, Smol’s starter kit is the way to go.

This bundle contains laundry capsules and fabric conditioner, as well as dishwasher tablets, surface sprays, and refills, so you are ready for a spring clean.

Plastic-free cleaning starter kit, £25, Smol

Wild deodorant

Wild deodorant has been popular among the influencer crowd on Instagram, and it is no surprise why.

This personal care creation uses reusable aluminium for the case, is plastic-free, and has a variety of scented, or unscented compostable refills to leave you feeling fresh daily.

Wild deodorant, £25, Wild

Bamboo Cotton Buds

Cotton buds are commonplace in most beauty cupboards, whether it is to remove make-up, perfect your cat-like eyeliner, or clean, but they are not the most eco-friendly.

Unless, you use bamboo version, which is super affordable - and currently on sale at LookFantastic.

UpCircle Bamboo Cotton Buds, £2.79 (Was £3.99), Lookfantastic

Ecopress Aluminium Capsule Recycler

Having a cup of coffee may be your daily ritual, but the capsules contain a lot of materials, which can be recycled - if you know how to do it.

Dualit has created the Capsule Recycler, which works to remove the coffee remains inside, so you can recycle the exterior, and even use the coffee remains in your compost.

Ecopress Aluminium Capsule Recycler, £9.99, Dualit

Bamboo Paddle Hairbrush

A paddle brush is said to be the ultimate hairbrush to own, as it not only detangles knots, but helps to brush out hairstyles, such as those Hollywood waves.

But the common hairbrush contains a lot of plastic, which is why The Body Shop’s affordable Bamboo Paddle Hairbrush is the eco-friendly alternative to shop. Plus, it can be used on all hair types, which is always a bonus.

Bamboo Paddle Hairbrush, £8, The Body Shop

Ecodenta Bamboo Toothbrush

Bamboo toothbrushes have been on the scene for a few years now, and they are an eco-friendly, but also compact, purchase to help the planet.

However, those with electric toothbrushes can also find plastic-free bamboo toothbrush heads, so there is no excuse not to opt for plastic-free choices in your daily routine.

Ecodenta Bamboo Toothbrush, £1.99 (Was £3.99), Holland & Barrett

Wrappy Beeswax Wrap

Whether you are making lunch or keeping leftovers for later, beeswax wrap can preserve your food with ease.

Beeswax wrap can be reused time and time again, so you can wave goodbye to aluminium foil, cling film, or plastic containers.

Wrappy Beeswax Wrap, £4.50, Sainsburys

Reusable Straws

Reusable straws are a firm favourite for many. While some may opt for paper or bamboo straws, steel alternatives are sturdier and do not go soggy after a few sips.

This set also comes with a cleaning brush, so you can be sure they are germ-free.

Reusable Straws, £7.50, M&S

Plastic Free containers

It’s a yes from us. Store your leftovers in these eco-friendly and sustainable containers, which are air-tight so to prevent any leakages, while also keeping your food fresher for longer.

For just £3 it really is a no-brainer to go plastic-free.

Lock & Lock Eco Rectangular Container, £3, Ocado

Food Huggers

Making eco-conscious choices should be at the forefront of our minds, and it not only includes opting for plastic-free props but also trying to prevent food waste.

These food huggers neatly fit around leftovers, are inexpensive, and allow you to finish that meal or piece of fruit at a later date.

Food Huggers, £4.95 (Was £9.95), Peace With the Wild

Zero Waste Shopping Bag

Although supermarkets now charge you to buy plastic bags when you do your food shop, it doesn’t necessarily cut back on plastic use, and we have all been guilty of forgetting to bring our bags.

However, this chic, eco-conscious net shopping bag will help. It can carry your groceries, or double up as your everyday handbag, or beach bag, and when not in use, it's small enough to scrunch up to save for later.

Zero Waste Shopping Bag, £6.11, Etsy

Biodegradable bin bags

Biodegradable bin bags are an alternative to plastic bin bags, and a simple swap to go plastic-free.

This design is 100% compostable and biodegradable but is also tear-resistant. After all, there is nothing worse than the contents of your bin spilling out on your floor, making double the mess.

Ecozone Compostable 10Ltr Caddy Liners, £3, Holland & Barrett

Plant-Based Scrub Sponges

How often do you go through cleaning sponges?

Swap the harsh sponges out for these plastic-free scrub sponges, which are made from wood pulp and sisal fibers, and are equally as effective, and affordable.

Plant-Based Scrub Sponges, £4.79, Amazon

Plastic-Free Hair Tie

There are a whole host of hair bobble designs out there, but not only do they often contain plastic, they also frequently get lost, posing a risk to whoever finds them - human or animal - and taking over 500 years to break down.

These plastic-free hair ties are made from plant-based rubber, and organic cotton, so they are not only eco-friendly, but also functional.

Plastic-Free Hair Tie, £6.95, Wild and Stone

