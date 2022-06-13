Hello heatwave! This cute 3-in-one handheld fan doubles as a power bank and a torch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Heatwave incoming! Are you prepared for hotter temperatures? We’ve found the ultimate heatwave accessory, and it’s so cute we want it in every colour! Since it’s actually in the Amazon sale, it seems rude not to!

MORE: 17 best toiletry travel bags for women: from pouches to vanity cases, hanging options & more

It’s a handheld fan with a difference – it actually doubles as a flashlight and a power bank to charge devices too. Seriously, what could be more perfect?

Jisulife handheld fan (also available in white, blue and brown) was £15.99 now £11.03 / $18.99, Amazon

The pink version is reduced from £15.99 to £11.03 and the other colours are still a very wallet-friendly £14.44, down from £16.99. US shoppers can pick them up for $18.99.

It has a large battery capacity, with one charge lasting 21 hours of fan use at speed one, or 14 hours at the higher speed two. Plenty of time if you need to take it on a car or bus journey, or even fold it into free-standing mode and have it on your work desk during the heatwave.

RELATED: 20 things you need for the beach - From stylish cool bags to portable speakers

MORE: 10 best beach tents to buy in 2022 to up your holiday game

Oh and did we mention that it looks like a cute lil bear? Ahhhhh

It has an Amazon rating of 4.5 out of 5, with 196 positive reviews, and counting. In the reviews, the word “amazing” is repeated again and again, which says it all.

The fan doubles as a torch and a power bank - ideal for travelling

Says one satisfied shopper: “This fan is amazing for the price, the second speed is surprisingly powerful, the design is very nice and the battery lasts for ages. It also feels good quality and is the perfect size for handbags. Would definitely recommend it.”

Another writes: Amazing! I am taking it on holiday with me in two months and I can already tell it’s going to be of great use. My brother has already purchased one after seeing mine.”

We’re definitely snapping this up for the heatwave – what about you?

RELATED: Hello heatwave! 7 best Amazon maxi dresses with top reviews

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.