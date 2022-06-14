Having trouble sleeping during the heatwave? Save 30% on this cooling blanket in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Heatwaves are currently hitting the UK - and if you struggle to sleep during the warm weather, a cooling blanket may be the answer. Containing cooling fibers that absorb heat, the blankets work to leave you feeling fresh and comfortable throughout the night - providing some much-needed relief during the hot evenings.

Thankfully, we’ve found a cooling blanket on Amazon to solve our over-heating problems with over 12,000 five-star ratings - and with a 30% discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you’re going to add it straight to your basket, as the deal ends today!

Elegear cooling blanket, was £32.99, now £22.99, Amazon

The blanket promises to absorb body heat to keep you feeling cool and fresh all night, with a double-sided design that’s cooling on one side and soft on the other. It’s lightweight and breathable, designed to help you have a comfortable sleep whatever the weather. Not only is it a nifty gadget for the summer, but the blanket also works to relieve night sweats and hot flushes.

The cooling throw has received glowing reviews on Amazon, with an impressive 12,833 five-star ratings. One happy shopper wrote: “Had this for a few weeks now, and it's one the most fantastic things I've ever bought. It's easily large enough to fit a king-size bed. I struggle with getting really warm in the night, but can't sleep without a blanket. This is amazing. It’s comfy, it's light, it's actually cooling!”.

Another added: “This. Is. Amazing. When you first wrap it around yourself, it’s so cool it feels like it’s fresh from the freezer. It doesn’t warm up to body temperature too quickly but when it does, a quick shake and rearrangement makes it nice and cool again. If the ‘cool’ side is TOO cool, the jersey side is a little warmer but still offers some relief. The fabric on both sides is so soft and comfy, and it looks lovely draped at the end of the bed ready for use”.

Grab this heatwave must-have before it’s too late!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.