Amazon Prime Day UK 2022: The best deals and everything you need to know

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is approaching, and it's one of the biggest online shopping events of the year. This year, the deals extravaganza has been confirmed to take place during July.

RELATED: Having trouble sleeping during the heatwave? This Amazon cooling blanket has over 11,000 five-star ratings

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022, the event that is quickly chasing Black Friday and Cyber Monday to become the best day for snapping up a bargain on everything from tech buys, luxury beauty products and even toys.

Read on to find out what the best deals are likely to be, and what you need to do to get in on the action. Scroll to the end for top tips for getting the best deals for UK Amazon Prime Day 2022. We'll be updating with more information and curating the best deals as the day draws nearer, so keep checking back!

READ: This designer Amazon dupe is nearly identical to Kate Middleton’s new clutch bag

There are some great savings up for grabs on Amazon Prime Day

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon is the annual two-day shopping event for Prime members, providing huge savings across the site.

The very first Amazon Prime day took place on 15 July 2015. It marked the shopping portal’s anniversary and was a drive to get shoppers to sign up for Amazon Prime, the £79-a-year subscription service that gives users free unlimited one-day delivery on many items and access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and early access to deals.

What started off as a 24-hour event of cut-price deals has grown over the years to be a 48-hour sale that takes place in countries across the globe.

Last year was reportedly the biggest Prime day yet, with some of the top categories members shopped and saved including tools, beauty, nutrition and baby care - and this year it has been predicted that UK shoppers will spend up to £1.4 billion.

MORE: Best cooling products for summer: From cooling bedding to refreshing facial sprays

SHOP: Hello heatwave! This cute 3-in-one handheld fan doubles as a power bank and a torch

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Although the official date is yet to be confirmed, we do know that Prime Day will take place in July.

Amazon Prime Day UK 2022 has been confirmed

Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes. You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals, though you don't necessarily need to pay. You can sign up for a one-week trial for 99p, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

There are two main deals to watch out for:

Spotlight Deals, on Amazon’s most exciting products offered at attractive prices during Prime Day. Lightning Deals, which are activated at a certain time, and last until the stock of the product on offer runs out.

You need to be quick and on the case if you want to snap up a good bargain though – especially with the lightning deals - since they are released as frequently as every five minutes and quickly sell out.

What are the best Amazon Prime deals to expect in 2022?

Last year, Amazon helped small businesses operating on the online shopping portal with a new special offer where shoppers could earn a £10 credit to use on the big day - and it's expected that Amazon may offer a similar deal this year.

We can get an idea of what’s going to be big in 2022 by taking a look at last year’s top sellers. The number one item was the Amazon TV Fire Stick, and other top-selling items included Mrs Hinch’s beloved Shark Vacuum cleaners.

Shoppers also snapped up the cult-favourite CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser, Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Pinch of Nom Everyday Light recipe book the Oral B Cross Action Toothbrush.

MORE: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton can now shop on Amazon for their favourite luxury fashion designers. Yes, really.

SHOP: Hello heatwave! 7 best Amazon maxi dresses with top reviews

Fire Stick with Alexa voice remote, £39.99, Amazon

Tech and Amazon own-brand products - including Kindles - typically have the best discounts, and you can usually find a key product in most categories with a 50-80% saving.

Tips and tricks for getting the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Mark your calendar: Keep an eye out for the confirmed Prime day dates, which we know will be in July.

Make a list of the deals you want: Be targeted about the products you’re looking for. Consider upcoming birthdays and events - and remember that it's never too early to get those Christmas gifts secured on the cheap.

Get the Amazon shopping app: Once you have this installed on your phone you can view deals in advance and enable notifications so you don’t miss out on them going active.

Get deal alerts: Tap 'watch this deal' in the Amazon app to get notified.

Look for deal badges: All Prime Day deals are marked with a blue badge so they're easy to spot.

Save on delivery: Also, you can get £1 back for opting for No-Rush Delivery if you’re not in a massive hurry to get your product immediately.

Shop Amazon own-brand products: These are typically the most shopped products with the best discounts.

Ask Alexa for help: If you’ve got an Echo Dot or other Alexa-enabled device, just ask: "Alexa, what are your deals?" You’ll get early access to Prime Day deals hours before non-Alexa shoppers, as well as access to exclusive deals. You can even get her to add the items to your cart. Nice!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.