Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 early access deals - LIVE UPDATES

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, and Prime members can now get early access to discounted products across the site, with prices being slashed daily. Taking place from 12-13 July, Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and this year is expected to be the biggest one yet - so now is the time to snap up a saving early.

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day UK 2022: The best deals, when it is & everything you need to know

If you're looking to grab yourself a bargain ahead of the 48-hour shopping event, we’ve rounded up the best early access Prime Day deals to shop now - bringing live updates as more prices drop.

Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

Shark cordless stick vacuum, was £349.99, now £214, Amazon

Shark vacuums were one of the best-selling items during last year’s Prime Day, and Mrs Hinch’s favourite hoover brand is once again having prices slashed. Save an impressive 37% on this Shark cordless vacuum, which has a 40-minute run-time and an anti-hair wrap design. Racking up an almost 9,000 five-star ratings - we expect this one to fly off the shelves.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

4UMOUR 10-inch smart desk fan, was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon

Lightning deals are discounted products that are available for a certain time period, with the deal lasting until the stock runs out, so you need to grab them fast. This LED smart desk fan currently has 30% off, and it features a powerful turbo air circulator that causes a strong spiral wind for increased airflow throughout the room, which you can control with the remote. There’s no better time to invest in a smart fan.

READ: This Amazon scallop-trim swimsuit could be mistaken for a designer one

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe charging case, was £239, now £184, Amazon

Prime Day is a great opportunity to grab a new gadget with a great discount. Right now, Prime members can save 23% on the Apple Airpods Pro. Dont walk, run!

Ninja air fryer, was £129.99, now £99, Amazon

Air fryers have become the kitchen gadget that everyone wants, as it’s a quick and healthier alternative to frying food. You can save 24% on this Ninja air fryer right now, bringing the price down to just £99.99.

24-metre solar powered fairy lights, was £23.99, now £13.59. Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your garden this summer, why not try these solar powered outdoor string lights. They will create an instant ambiance in any outdoor space - and they’re currently 43% off.

MORE: Kate Middleton uses this face oil for her signature glow - and it's so affordable!

Deenkee robot vacuum cleaner with mop, was £239.99, now £189.99, Amazon

Get your hands on this robot vacuum that’s exclusively available to Prime members, saving you £50 in the early access sale. The gadget can be controlled via your smartphone - and can mop your floors as well as hoovering!

Polti Vaporella steam generator iron, was £229, now £128.79, Amazon

Save £100 on this Polti Vaporella steam iron which features fluid curve technology, promising perfect results in one pass, with a two-minute heating timer and 1.3L water tank. You need to hurry though, as the deal is ending soon.

AutoFull ergonomic gaming chair, was £284.99, now £242.24, Amazon

Ergonomic chairs have become increasingly popular as they provide support over long periods, so they’re great for keeping comfortable when working from home or gaming. This Hbada swivel chair offers lumbar support and a removable headrest - and is on offer now with 15% off. Receiving almost 2,000 five-star ratings, we think this lightning deal will sell out fast.

RELATED: Having trouble sleeping during the heatwave? This Amazon cooling blanket has over 11,000 five-star ratings

Fire TV Cube, Certified Refurbished, was £98.99, now £68.99, Amazon

Amazon products are top sellers each year during Prime Day. You can save 30% on the Fire TV Cube, which allows you to control your TV using Alexa - meaning no more fumbling around searching for the remote control!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.