The John Lewis Summer Sale buys we're telling our friends about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The John Lewis Summer Sale is always so good, this year it’s been marked firmly in our diaries. With huge discounts on Homeware and Electricals, plus Men’s, Women’s and Kids' Fashion, it really is a one-stop-shop to find everything on your shopping list for much less.

RELATED: The best summer sales to shop now: From ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Charlotte Tilbury, John Lewis & MORE

Countless brands are included, but this year we’re most excited to see Ralph Lauren, Le Creuset, Levi’s, Shark and The North Face - to name just a few. Don’t have time to scroll through the endless deals? No problem. We’ve searched the site to find the very best so you don’t have to.

John Lewis Womenswear offers

If you want to upgrade your wardrobe with new season pieces, look no further. There’s up to 50% off Womenswear brands including Levi’s, Sweaty Betty, ANYDAY and UGG.

Levi's 90's jeans, were £100 now £50, John Lewis

Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 leggings, were £80 now £40, John Lewis

John Lewis Menswear offers

There are plenty of offers for men too, with up to 40% off the likes of Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith, The North Face and adidas.

Polo Ralph Lauren short sleeve crew neck T-shirt, was £55 now £29, John Lewis

adidas Advantage Primegreen men's trainers, were £65 now £39, John Lewis

John Lewis Homeware offers

With up to 50% off selected Homeware including Le Creuset, Tefal and Joseph Joseph, plus 20% off all John Lewis mattresses, we're really spoilt for choice.

Le Creuset stoneware square oven dish x2, were £60 now £36, John Lewis

ANYDAY Domino bedside table, was £150 now £75, John Lewis

John Lewis Electrical offers

If Electricals are what you’re after, there are huge deals on big-name brands like Shark, Bose and LG.

Shark cordless stick vacuum with anti-hair wrap, was £399 now £279, John Lewis

Bose SoundLink AE2 Wireless Bluetooth headphones, were £199.95 now £139, John Lewis

John Lewis Kids’ offers

Little ones don’t have to miss out. There’s up to 30% off selected Children’s Clothing including Vans and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Children's dinosaur badge wellington boots, were £16 now £7.40, John Lewis

Kids' cherries T-shirt, was £16 now £11, John Lewis

John Lewis Nursery & Toys offers

Or if it’s practical pieces you need, you'll also find 30% off selected Nursery & Toys from brands like Lego, iCandy and Joie Baby.

Joie Baby Spin 360 Group 0+/1 car seat, was £220 now £197.99, John Lewis

ANYDAY tiger print toddler duvet cover & pillowcase set, was £15 now £10.50, John Lewis

MORE: The John Lewis summer holiday outfits you need for your next trip

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.