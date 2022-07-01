Best Prime Day mattress deals! Huge early saving on Amazon, Simba, Emma Mattresses & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, with the unmissable sale extravaganza confirmed to take place on July 12 and 13 this year.

Amazon often teases shoppers with some great deals in advance of the two-day sale extravaganza, but other retailers are also following suit and slashing their prices, so you can still grab a bargain without being an Amazon Prime member.

This Prime Day we are holding out for epic deals on mattresses so we can sleep easy this summer, and all year long, and save a few pennies too, which is always a bonus.

While some may be heading off to uni in September, and in need of all the essentials for their new digs, or those who are moving, even revamping their current humble abode, a mattress is an essential.

There are a whole host of styles out there to shop, from single to king size, mattresses for children and toddlers, as well as those suitable for bunk beds.

Throw into the mix the vast array of brands, including Silentnight, Simba and Emma, it can feel very overwhelming.

Fear not, as we will be keeping you up to date on all the deals and discounts on mattresses across all retailers ahead of Prime Day.

Prime Day mattress deals to shop

Amazon Prime Day deal

Silentnight is one of the leading bedding brands on the market, so any sign of a sale, and we are all ears.

The Silentnight Comfort Rolled Mattress has been reduced, and is available to shop in various sizes; from Euro Single to a Super King, all of which have the soft memory foam for you to sink into like a marshmallow after a long day’s work.

Silentnight Comfort Rolled Foam Mattress, £105.44 (Was £145), Amazon

Simba Prime Day deal

Simba is another hugely popular mattress company who pride themselves on creating comfortable and supportive mattresses for a comfortable sleep.

There is currently a 50% off sale, which includes their award-winning Hybrid Mattress.

Hybrid Pro Mattress, £989.40 (Was £1649), Simba Sleep

Emma Prime Day deal

Emma has pulled out all the stops in the summer sale, which has up to 53% off select bedding, mattresses, and mattress bundles.

The mattresses range in support to suit everyone’s needs, but it is the Premium Mattress Bundle, which includes the mattress, a protector, duvet, memory foam pillow and weighted blanket, is not to be missed.

Emma Premium Mattress Bundle, £603.95 (Was £1285), Emma Mattress

Wayfair Prime Day deal

Wayfair’s current Warehouse Sale spans across home and furniture, as well as home office essentials, and much more, including mattresses.

Wayfair stocks a whole range of mattress brands, including their own Wayfair Sleep range, and the Pocket Sprung mattress, which has garnered thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers.

Pocket Sprung 1000 Mattress, £91.99 (Was £144), Wayfair

John Lewis Prime Day deal

John Lewis has launched a huge sale with up to 20% off, and while a mattress may not be up for sale, other bedding essentials, including a mattress topper can be yours for less.

Natural Light Cotton Comfort Dual Layer 3cm Deep Mattress Topper, £80 (Was £100), John Lewis & Partners

M&S Prime Day deal

M&S is the trusted brand to shop everything from clothes to home and furniture, and everything in between.

While there may not be an official sale on mattresses specifically, there is an offer on giving up 10% off when shoppers buy a bed and mattress.

Pocket Spring Medium Pillowtop Mattress, from £599, M&S

Dusk Prime Day deal

Dusk has an impressive 75% off select bedding, including mattresses, with plenty of glowing reviews across various designs.

But the Cool Gel Foam Pocket Spring Mattress is a hybrid of individually wrapped heat tempered pocket springs fitted between foam layers for extra support and comfort, which is also breathable and hypoallergenic.

Cool Gel Foam 2,000 Pocket Sprung Hybrid Mattress, £449 (Was £499), Dusk

Soak and Sleep Prime Day deal

Soak and Sleep has launched its summer sale with up to 50% off just weeks ahead of the official Prime Day sale, which includes mattress toppers, as well as duvets and much more.

Plus, new customers can get 25% off their first order, so there are plenty of deals to shop now.

Classic 1000 Pocket Spring Single Mattress, £225, Soak and Sleep

Dreams Prime Day deal

Dreams has a huge sale and clearance on, which could save you big bucks. With some designs slashed by half price, other deals include two complimentary pillows with your mattress.

With a big discount on the Hudson Pocket Sprung Mattress, which has garnered over 4000 reviews, this is a deal not to miss.

Hudson Pocket Sprung Mattress, £319 (Was £649), Dreams

Argos Prime Day sale

Argos has up to 20% off select mattresses ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which makes it prime time to update your bedding.

The Dormeo Mattress in particular has garnered top reviews, and it is no surprise as this design is made from carbon fibres and pressure relieving materials, which are durable but also supportive. Plus, it features sanitised protection for a deep sleep.

Dormeo Memory Plus Mattress, £263 (Was £329), Argos

