You can win up to £5000 on Amazon Prime Day – and help small businesses too

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK date is days away – The deals extravaganza will take place on Tues 12 July – starting at one minute past midnight – until Weds 13 July, wrapping up at one minute to midnight. So make sure you mark your calendars!

Amazon Prime Day is a matter of days away

Every year, Amazon launch an initiative to help small businesses on the shopping platform – but this year, they’ve come up something brand new.

Shoppers can get the chance to be entered into a sweepstake win £5000 in Amazon gift cards – by shopping from small businesses on the day.

So how do you take part? First you need to register for the sweepstakes by clicking here, and on Prime Day look for products from shops displaying the Small Business badge. For every £1 you spend you’ll earn one additional entry to the sweepstake.

There are literally hundreds of thousands of small businesses taking part this year, check out the landing page below or look for the white house small business badge when you’re browsing Amazon.

Look out for the Small Business badge during Prime Day

Remember that you need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the deals - but you don't necessarily need to pay for it. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

Early Prime deals have already got underway across several categories, including up to 33% off Daily Essentials by Amazon brands. For example, you can get this three-pack of contact lens solution for 30% off.

Amazon Basic Care All-In-One Solution for Soft Contact Lenses 3 pack, was £11.94 now £8.40, Amazon

Other highlights include Amazon Prime Music Unlimited free for the first three months, giving three months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free, and the ability to listen offline.

If you have little ones and a Kindle, you might want to get involved in the Amazon Kids+ Promotion: 3 months for £3.99 instead of £23.99. Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices.

There are great deals on Amazon own-brand products currently underway - you can get up to 40% and more off a range of devices. For example, thet Echo Dot 4th generation is up for grabs at 53% off.

Echo Dot (4th generation) Smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon

Or if you’re expecting, you need to know about the Baby Wishlist Promotion

You can get 15% discount on top of Prime Day Deals with Baby Wishlist promo code LIST15

Here’s how to save an additional 15% on already discounted deals on Prime Day in three easy steps:

1. Create your Baby Wishlist here

2. Start adding products to your baby wishlist – make sure you have everything on the list before Prime Day starts.

3. On Prime Day: Look out for Baby Top Deals and add them to your Baby Wishlist. Then add all your products to your cart and go to check out, where you get 15% discount with code LIST15.

Do you love video? Then you might want to check out some of the TV channels available on the Prime Day Video subscriptions promo page. You can get subscriptions to the likes of Starzplay, Hayu, Shudder, Crime + Investigation Play, Acorn TV, History Play, and Sundance Now for 99p/month for the first 3 months.

There are also half-price movie night rentals and top deals available for Prime members on classics like Top Gun, Grease, Footloose, Bend it like Beckham, American Psycho and so many more.

See all the current active Prime Day Deals on the Prime Day home page.

