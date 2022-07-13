Best Prime Day mattress deals! Huge saving on Amazon, Simba, Emma Mattresses & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On the hunt for a new mattress? Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the unmissable sale extravaganza has huge savings across mattresses from best-selling brands including Simba and Emma. But Amazon isn't the only retailer dropping prices this week - plenty of others are following suit, so you can still grab a bargain on a new mattress even if you're not an Amazon Prime member.

While some may be heading off to uni in September, and in need of all the essentials for their new digs, or those who are moving, even revamping their current humble abode, a mattress is essential.

There are a whole host of styles out there to shop, from single to king size, mattresses for children and toddlers, as well as those suitable for bunk beds.

Throw into the mix the vast array of brands, including Silentnight, Simba and Emma, it can feel very overwhelming - which is why we've searched high and low to bring you the best mattress deals this Prime Day.

Prime Day mattress deals to shop

Amazon Prime Day deal

You can save a huge £314.55 on this Simba mattress in the Amazon sale... and yes, you did read that right! Grab 45% off the award-winning mattress for a limited time.

The mattress is available to shop in single, small double, double and king - but you'll need to act fast if you want to grab the unmissable saving!

Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress, was £384.45 (Was 699), Amazon

You can also save a whopping 50% on the Emma Original memory foam mattress in the Amazon sale - and the reviews are glowing.

Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress, £319.50, (Was 639), Amazon

Simba Prime Day deal

If you're not a Prime member don't worry, you can still grab a hugely popular Simba mattress in the sale.

The brand prides itself on creating comfortable and supportive mattresses for a comfortable sleep - and Simba is currently offering up to 50% off sale - with 40% off the award-winning Hybrid Mattress.

Hybrid Pro Mattress, £989.40 (Was £1649), Simba Sleep

Emma Prime Day deal

Emma has pulled out all the stops in the summer sale, which has up to 53% off select bedding, mattresses, and mattress bundles.

The mattresses range in support to suit everyone’s needs, but it is the Premium Mattress Bundle, which includes the mattress, a protector, duvet, memory foam pillow and weighted blanket, is not to be missed.

Emma Premium Mattress Bundle, £603.95 (Was £1285), Emma Mattress

Wayfair Prime Day deal

Wayfair’s current Warehouse Sale spans across home and furniture, as well as home office essentials, and much more, including mattresses.

Wayfair stocks a whole range of mattress brands, including their own Wayfair Sleep range, and the Pocket Sprung mattress, which has garnered thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers.

Pocket Sprung 1000 Mattress, £91.99 (Was £144), Wayfair

John Lewis Prime Day deal

John Lewis has launched a huge sale with up to 20% off, and while a mattress may not be up for sale, other bedding essentials, including a mattress topper can be yours for less.

Natural Light Cotton Comfort Dual Layer 3cm Deep Mattress Topper, £80 (Was £100), John Lewis & Partners

M&S Prime Day deal

M&S is the trusted brand to shop everything from clothes to home and furniture, and everything in between.

While there may not be an official sale on mattresses specifically, there is an offer on giving up 10% off when shoppers buy a bed and mattress.

Pocket Spring Medium Pillowtop Mattress, from £599, M&S

Dusk Prime Day deal

Dusk has an impressive 75% off select bedding, including mattresses, with plenty of glowing reviews across various designs.

But the Cool Gel Foam Pocket Spring Mattress is a hybrid of individually wrapped heat tempered pocket springs fitted between foam layers for extra support and comfort, which is also breathable and hypoallergenic.

Cool Gel Foam 2,000 Pocket Sprung Hybrid Mattress, £449 (Was £499), Dusk

Soak and Sleep Prime Day deal

Soak and Sleep has launched its summer sale with up to 50% off just weeks ahead of the official Prime Day sale, which includes mattress toppers, as well as duvets and much more.

Plus, new customers can get 25% off their first order, so there are plenty of deals to shop now.

Classic 1000 Pocket Spring Single Mattress, £225, Soak and Sleep

Dreams Prime Day deal

Dreams has a huge sale and clearance on, which could save you big bucks. With some designs slashed by half price, other deals include two complimentary pillows with your mattress.

With a big discount on the Hudson Pocket Sprung Mattress, which has garnered over 4000 reviews, this is a deal not to miss.

Hudson Pocket Sprung Mattress, £259 (Was £649), Dreams

