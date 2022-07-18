Struggling through the heatwave? We’ve found all of the best air conditioning units on Amazon

With temperatures soaring and set to reach a record 40 degrees celsius in parts of the UK this week, we’ve all been going to extreme lengths to keep ourselves cool.

If you’ve resorted to making ice cold ‘hot’ water bottles or covering yourself in freezing towels, it’s probably time to think about ordering an air conditioning unit. Yes, they’re pricey, but this won’t be the last heatwave, and with lots of us still working from home, they’re a worthy investment.

Thankfully, you can find the most popular brands and models available on Amazon, with quick delivery and many more affordable than you might think. To help you choose which is best for you, we’ve searched for the bestsellers with top ratings and reviews.

De'Longhi Pinguino silent portable air conditioner, £719.82, Amazon

Trusted brand De’Longhi has one of its most popular air conditioners available on Amazon with 10% off. Both an air conditioner and dehumidifier, it cools and dries rooms quickly despite using an eco-friendly gas, which has no greenhouse emissions. Plus, it’s super quiet, making it the perfect choice to keep you cool through the night.

Top review: 'I have used this throughout the house and it does exactly what it is supposed to do. It cools, and cools fast! Nice wheels on the bottom also. Unit is easy to move around and also light enough for a man to carry up the stairs on their own. It does not output a lot of noise and can even be set to silent mode, which to be fair reduces the noise to even less… Installing the unit was very easy and took under 5 minutes. The remote control is well made and very easy to use. This unit certainly wasn't cheap but it is a good example of you get what you pay for. Another example of reliable De’Longhi quality and design.'

Dorman & Walsh 3 in 1 air conditioning unit, £349.99, Amazon

With an adjustable fan speed cooling the air to 15.5 degrees at its coldest setting, and a sleep mode which makes the unit gradually reduce its output as the temperature cools during the night, this clever air conditioner has all of the features you could want for your home. It’s also very lightweight, making it easy to move from room to room.

Top review: 'The air con unit was super easy to set up & is an absolute lifesaver in this tropical weather. It’s really quiet so no problem getting to sleep with it running. (I have it set up in my bedroom). I would highly recommend this Dorman & Walsh air con unit as the room was so lovely & cool in such a short period of time that I had a little nap during the day after nights of disrupted sleep. 5 Stars!!!'

MeacoCool MC Series Portable air conditioner, £299, Amazon

At just 20.5kgs and 70cm tall, this air conditioner is small but powerful enough to quickly cool your bedroom or home office without taking up much room. It features a digital display, remote control, sleep mode and uses an eco-friendly R290 refrigerant - all for under £300.

Top review: 'Bought this for a warm lounge in 30 degrees. Chose this for price, energy efficiency and the refrigeration gas it uses is more environmentally friendly. Easy to set up, didn't take long to get going. Vented hose out of patio door and even without using the window seal it cooled the room quickly and efficiently. It is noisy similar to others on the market so probably couldn't use it to sleep. But great for keeping us cool in the day where fans are useless.'

Princess Mobile air conditioner, £246.99, Amazon

This air con unit has three settings; cooling, dehumidifier and fan, all with adjustable fan speeds, so you’ll use it far more often than just the hottest days of the year. The castor wheels mean it’s easy to move to wherever it’s most useful, and it includes timer and scheduling features.

Top review: ‘Really pleased with this purchase. Love the fact I can control this from my phone so I can turn it on before I go into my office which can get hot and stuffy. Quite a nice design and added bonus to add ice packs to the water tank. I considered buying an air con unit but didn’t want to pay £250+ so this is a great alternative for anyone looking for a more affordable solution to keep cool.’

BLU portable 3-in-1 air conditioner, £369.99, Amazon

Powerful, eco-friendly and energy-saving, this bestselling Blu air conditioner is one of Amazon’s most highly rated. It now also comes with a complimentary UK window sheet for easy installation.

Top review: 'We absolutely love this air conditioner. We hate the heat and this cools our whole 2 bedroom flat. We keep it in the living room but the cold air reaches the bedrooms after having it on for about 10 minutes. We have the tube going out a window with a plastic window sealer that we bought separately. Not too loud for us, still able to watch tv which is also in the living room… we highly recommend!'

