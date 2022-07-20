This ice towel is the ultimate heatwave saviour and we’re ordering 10 of them NOW

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You know the feeling when it’s hot and you want instant relief? Oh we know you do, this heat is too much! Well, we’ve found the perfect solution – and you won’t believe how good it is.

RELATED: Struggling through the heatwave? We’ve found all of the best air conditioning units on Amazon

It's a cooling ice towel, and I seriously wish I'd known about this clever thing years ago. Like the name would suggest, it's a towel that delivers an instant cooling effect – all you need to do is add water, squeeze out the excess, and give it a shake and it drops in temperature.

Cooling ice towel, £10.99 / $7.99, Amazon

There is certainly some jazzy science behind it, but please don't ask us to explain it – all we know is that it stays cool for hours as if by magic.

It's a great one for wrapping around your neck while you’re chilling on the sun lounger – or taking to the gym to cool off after a good workout session.

It’s available at Amazon for £10.99 ($7.99 for US shoppers) in a rainbow of jazzy colours with speedy Prime delivery.

RELATED: The best fans for cooling your home, from tower fans to portable fans

MORE: The best cooling products for summer: From cooling bedding to refreshing facial sprays

Reviews are full of praise for the clever towel, which stays cool for hours

The reviews section is full of praise, with several happy shoppers marvelling at how it stays cool for hours. “I don’t know how this works, I don’t think that I want to know because at the moment I think it’s some kind of witchcraft, writes one. "I wasn’t fully convinced it would work so went straight for warm water to test it out and it was cold in seconds."

Says another: “Absolute godsend whilst travelling in Europe this holiday. It actually works. I don't know how it works but it Does. Will be ordering a couple more. (The wife wants to make a bandana for the dog.)”

We’re certainly getting one for every member of the family to see us through the heatwave. Maybe even the dog too, after reading that review. What about you?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.