I've found the best folding beach chair for your seaside trip this summer

If you're planning a trip to the beach this weekend, you'll probably want to relax, unwind, read a book or just listen to the waves. And I'm guessing you'll want a comfortable, lightweight foldable beach chair to sit on.

Fear not, I've just returned from a trip to Cornwall and I can confidently say I've found the best beach chair around. And they didn't break the bank!

Tommy Bahama folding beach chair, £57.99, Amazon

It also comes in this patterned print as well - but stock is running low!

And you can get different variations on the main Tommy Bahama page on Amazon, and there are ones for kids!

I spent the week catching rays while sat on my foldable beach chair which can be bought on Amazon for just £57.99.

What's so great about the Tommy Bahama beach chair?

1. It's portable

This beach chair folds down with ease and can be carried with a top handle or can be worn on the back like a rucksack. I carried it both ways and it was super light and super easy to carry around.

2. It's comfortable

I was slightly worried, it doesn't look super sturdy does it? But it really is. My 80-year-old dad also found it very comfortable to sit on. Thanks to the padded pillow on the headrest, you can catch some Zzzs on the beach (but don't forget your sunscreen!).

3. It reclines

The chair reclines all the way back as well, so if you're a sun worshipper you'll be in heaven.

4. The nifty storage

Probably the best bit about the foldable beach chair - the impressive storage. You've got a cup holder, a phone holder, an ice bag on the back and a big compartment that will fit your must-haves such as a beach towel and your book. As someone who doesn't travel light, I loved this feature.

Honestly, my family and I had so many people ask us where we got them, which is why I wanted to share with you just how good they are.

And let's face it, life's too short to be lying down on a towel on the beach.

