M&S' new Ghost collection is here - and Kate Middleton would love it

It's official – Marks & Spencer's new Ghost collection has finally dropped, and it's already selling like hotcakes.

A haze of fabulous floral dresses in the most striking prints, as soon as we saw it we couldn't help but think of one person in particular – the Duchess of Cambridge.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

A fan of both M&S and Ghost, Kate Middleton's wardrobe is full of floral dresses in every colour you could possibly imagine, so we have no doubt she'll be browsing the new range for summer.

One of our favourites is the 'Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress' which retails at £69. The prettiest pink dress you'll see all season, it features a flattering empire waist, short elasticated sleeves and a classic V-neckline.

Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

Sure to catch the royal's eye, it actually reminds us of the L.K.Bennett number which Kate rocked at a polo match in 2019.

The 'Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress' reminds us of Kate's gorgeous pink look from 2019

And speaking of royal lookalikes, if you're still swooning over Kate's lilac floral dress by Faithfull The Brand, then you'll love this vibrant version from the M&S X Ghost collab.

The royal is a huge fan of the floral dress trend

Cut to a regular fit, it flatters the figure with a wrap V-neckline and short angel sleeves.

Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

Since launching the new collection, there's one dress, in particular, that seems to be flying off of the virtual shelves.

Retailing at £69, we reckon the 'Floral V-Neck Shirred Midi Dress' will sell out pretty soon – so you better act quick.

Adorned in the sweetest daisy print, this beautifully bright design comes in a rich shade of blue.

Floral V-Neck Shirred Midi Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

Complete with waist-defining shirring throughout the middle, it falls to an elegant midi-length and can be teamed with everything from crisp white trainers to espadrille wedges or colour-coordinated stilettos.

Who knows, maybe we'll see Kate Middleton wearing it to one of her royal engagements in the coming months!

