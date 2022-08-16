Going camping? This cookware set is a must and it’s 47% off!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re a camping fan, you’ll know that having the proper kit makes all the difference. If you’re nodding, you’ll want to check out this amazing deal we found on camping cookware at Amazon.

There’s really nothing better than preparing your own al fresco dinner under the stars, and the Odoland six-piece cookware set has everything you need to whip up a special something.

Odoland Camping Cookware Set With Stove and Tableware, was £29.99 now £15.99, Amazon

You get two aluminum Non-stick pots, a camping stove and spoon, a cleaning cloth and a carry bag to stash it away in for the incredible price of £15.99 (reduced from £29.99) – an absolute steal.

The set is incredibly durable – and made from non-toxic anodized aluminum, which means you’ll be using it for years to come on those weekend camping trips.

It’s sturdy yet lightweight – and the foldable, insulated handles on the pot and stove mean it’s super easy to transport and pack away. It’ll take up minimum room in your backpack.

It has a 74% five-star rating with many glowing reviews from happy campers. “I’ve camped all my life and I’m 55 years old – best cooking set I’ve owned and bloody cheap too,” says one satisfied customer. “Top banana!”

If you do want to snap one up for your camping gear set, don’t hang about – this deal is for a limited time only and once the stocks are gone, it’s over.

