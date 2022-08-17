Amazon's 'miracle' £13.99 pet hair remover gadget has 31,000 five-star reviews

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re looking for the best way to instantly clean up dog or cat hair from your furniture and rugs, put down the hoover! Amazon's £13.99 pet hair remover roller has over 31,000 five-star reviews – and shoppers are calling it a 'miracle'.

And when we say this is a no-fuss gadget, we mean it. There are no electrical plugs, motors or batteries to replace or charge, and no gooey tape strips to change.

So, no more dragging out the hoover! Just roll the handheld brush over whatever surface your fur baby has decided to grace with pet hair, and it cleans it up in a snap.

Amazon shoppers aren't just saying it's a miracle, they're also calling the roller "the best thing I’ve ever bought".

Pet Hair Remover Roller, £13.99 / $28.95, Amazon

"This little device worked absolute miracles," said one shopper. "One roll and it got it all up.. my carpet looks brand new... if you have a problem like I did u really need to get this."

"Anyone with pets needs one of these in their life," said one shopper. "It’s quick and easy, and more sustainable than sticky rollers. Honestly a miracle product. Can’t recommend highly enough."

As one reviewer enthused, “Miracle Machine - Not Exaggerating! Has to be the best invention ever."

“Best thing I've ever bought. Genuinely,” reads another five-star review. “As soon as this thing was delivered I put it right to use and within 25 minutes my carpets looked back to normal. No more hairs. I couldn't be happier.”

