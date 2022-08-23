Shop the best early Bank Holiday sales! From M&S to John Lewis, ASOS & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The bank holiday is now just days away. Not only will the sun be shining (fingers crossed), there are some seriously good sales on.

If you're looking to shop for fashion bargains, must-have beauty offers and huge deals on homeware, you're in luck as we've found it all.

From high street to high-end retailers, prices have been slashed, so whether you're shopping for yourself or treating someone else this bank holiday, we've found all of the discounts you don't want to miss.

From M&S to John Lewis and ASOS to H&M, scroll on to shop the edit.

John Lewis

Treat yourself this bank holiday with up to 30% off across Womenswear and Home & Furniture at John Lewis. Expect the likes of Le Creuset, Barbour and Ralph Lauren.

Marks & Spencer

Get your home party ready with up to 40% off M&S homeware, including 30% off mirrors and 20% off bedding. There's also 3 for 2 on selected kids' clothes and up to 30% off lingerie.

Currys

Or head over to Currys where there's up to 30% off 1000s of tech products. Perfect for entertaining this weekend.

ASOS

Right now there's up to 80% off almost everything while stocks last! The best excuse for a new bank holiday outfit (or two).

Anthropologie

There's an extra 30% off Anthropologie's home sale and an extra 20% off clothing and accessories this bank holiday weekend.

Selfridges

Invest in designer items for less at Selfridges. Right now there's a huge sale on and it's seriously good.

Lookfantastic

Get bank holiday ready with up to 40% off plus a mystery gift at Lookfantastic when you spend £60 or more. Just use the code SALE.

Bluebella

If you need an excuse to order some new lingerie (or pyjamas!), there are offers on some of Bluebella's bestselling pieces this weekend.

Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas already has sales on across clothing, accessories, furniture and gifts. We're expecting more lines to be added later in the week, too.

H&M

This weekend, H&M members (registering is free!) can take up to 30% off selected womenswear, including some new season pieces.

Dunelm

Dunelm's early bank holiday sale is on with up to 50% off selected homeware. From lighting to bedding to kitchenware you'll find savings across every department.

SIMBA

If you've been looking to invest in a new mattress, now is the time as SIMBA is offering up to 55% off. Plus you'll find deals on bed bases.

Whistles

Premium high street brand Whistles can be on the spenny side so we LOVE when we get a sale. Right now there are further reductions so you can get your wardrobe bank holiday ready.

Nastygal

Need a new bank holiday outfit on a budget? Fashion influencer favourite Nastygal has answered our prayers with up to 30% off festival fashion and 20% off new season styles.

New Look

Update your summer wardrobe with 25% off dresses, jumpsuits and playsuits at New Look. You're pretty much guaranteed to find something you love.

Urban Outfitters

Whether you're looking for a cool festival outfit or something fun for that bank holiday party, we can always count on Urban Outfitters. Spend £200 to save £50, £100 to save £20 or £70 to save £10 for 48 hours only.

