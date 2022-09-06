Move over Stacey Solomon! This 24-piece food storage set has gone down massively in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now summer is all but over, top of our to-do list is giving our kitchen a proper sort out. If you're the same, we have just the thing for you – and we know Stacey Solomon would give it a massive thumbs up.

Currently in the Amazon sale, the 24-piece airtight storage containers set is the stuff of kitchen organising dreams. If you hurry you can snap it up for 33% off – £43.99 instead of £65.97.

Airtight Food Storage Container Set - 24 Pieces, was £65.97, now £43.99, Amazon

There are three different sizes of containers included from small to tall, so you’re covered for everything from dried spaghetti to sunflower seeds. And they’re all completely BPA free and with durable lids.

And here’s the part label queen Stacey would love - they come with reusable chalkboard labels, a chalkboard marker, and a measuring spoon set.

Amazon shoppers are absolutely in love with this nifty set, which has racked up over 22k glowing reviews.

“I love these,” says one shopper. “They are durable and most importantly airtight. We live in an old converted barn so moisture is something we fight against on a daily basis. I was never able to bulk buy dry ingredients because they’d go mouldy in no time.”

“Thanks to these containers I have a proper pantry. I will be buying more!”

If you want to grab a set, act fast – once the deal is over they’ll be back to full price again!

