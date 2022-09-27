22 best autumn sales 2022: From M&S to John Lewis, ASOS & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Autumn may have only just begun but the sales are in full swing. Marks & Spencer announced a huge autumn sale, as did Amazon, John Lewis and lots of your other favourite retailers.

RELATED: Marks & Spencer's autumn sale is here! Huge discounts on almost everything

With the cost of living crisis, now is the time we all need amazing discount codes and huge savings, so if you're looking to update your wardrobe, invest in some new interiors, or get serious about skincare, we've found all of the deals to shop.

MORE: Amazon has launched a Christmas shopping event - these are the deals to shop now

From fashion to beauty to homeware, read on for all of the best offers available right now, along with the discount codes you'll want to save.

High-street heroes

MARKS & SPENCER AUTUMN SALE

M&S rarely goes on sale, so when it does, it's worth shouting from the rooftops! Shop now for stylish wardrobe staples and timeless pieces alike. From dreamy bedding, men’s shirts for every occasion and bright lingerie sets for her, alongside a range of everyday pieces for dressing little ones this season.

Cast aluminium casserole dish, was £39.50, now £31.60, Marks & Spencer

JOHN LEWIS AUTUMN SALE

The John Lewis Autumn Sale has landed and there's up to 50% off outdoor furniture. Confused? Don't be! Now's the time to purchase the BBQ you wish you had over the heatwave.

La Hacienda steel firepit, was £69, now £29.05, John Lewis

ARGOS AUTUMN SALE

Get excited because there's a huge sale on Argos homeware. Prepare to be amazed at all of the incredible offers.

Star door mat, was £9, now £5.99, Habitat at Argos

RELATED: Best autumn home decor trends that will be all over Pinterest

Women's fashion

ASOS COSY AUTUMN SALE

Upgrade your wardrobe for autumn with 50% off cosy garms and festive-ready outfits!

Topshop quilted shacket in stone, was £56, now £42, ASOS

MANGO MID-SEASON SALE

Mango is calling it the mid-season sale but hey, it's the start of the season for us and we're ready to go shopping! There are reductions of up to 50% off in Mango's sale. You don't want to miss this.

Pink blazer, was £79.99, now £59.99, Mango

PRETTYLITTLETHING AUTUMN SALE

Take 24% off must-have autumn pieces in the PrettyLittleThing end of season sale!

Brown checked shirt, was £26, now £18.50, PrettyLittleThing

RIVER ISLAND AUTUMN SALE

There are so many bargains at River Island right now. You'll find up to 70% off across the site and in-store.

Silver sequin dress, was £55, now £20, River Island

Homeware

H&M HOME AUTUMN SALE

Ooh this is an exciting one! Members (easy enough to sign up!) get 30% off H&M homeware.

Rattan cabinet, was £229.99, now £178.99, H&M

OLIVER BONAS AUTUMN SALE

Head over to Oliver Bonas where the brand has up to 40% off across women's clothing, accessories, furniture, gifts and more.

Gold star mirror, was £250, now £145, Oliver Bonas

RELATED: Wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

THE WHITE COMPANY AUTUMN SALE

The White Company has discounts across clothing, bedding, home fragrance and much more. Be quick, it's the final clearance.

Moreton highball glasses, was £30, now £18, The White Company

Handbags - all the handbags!

ASPINAL OF LONDON AUTUMN SALE

Kate Middleton favourite Aspinal of London is offering up to 70% across their gorgeous collections.

London tote, was £650, now £390, Aspinal of London

STRATHBERRY AUTUMN SALE

Meghan Markle is a big fan of Strathberry, a bag brand defined by understated lines and exceptional attention to detail. The bags and accessories are designed in Scotland and crafted entirely by hand in ateliers in Southern Spain. Take advantage of the autumn sale reductions to snap up your next forever piece with 20% off. Reductions will apply until Monday 3 October.

The Strathberry midi tote, was £545, now £436, Strathberry

RADLEY LONDON AUTUMN SALE

The Radley London sale features handbags in every style and size you might need, now with unmissable savings on clearance and outlet designer handbags.

Claredon Close bag, was £229, now £160, Radley London

Special occasion sales

MONSOON AUTUMN SALE

Head over to Monsoon where there's up to 50% off in the autumn sale.

Ellen navy dress, was £140, now £98, Monsoon

COAST AUTUMN SALE

Coast is offering up to 65% off everything - plus an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA.

Sequin top, was £79, now £55, Coast

REISS

We're heading over to the Outlet section on the Reiss website as they have up to 50% off across women's, men's and children's clothing. Just call us Meghan Markle.

Pink dress, was £298, now £150, Reiss

TED BAKER

Shop up to 60% off 1000s of styles under £100 at Ted Baker.

Green dress, was £250, now £159, Ted Baker

Designer

FARFETCH AUTUMN SALE

There's up to 60% off 10,000 items across some of the world's biggest designer brands in the Farfetch sale.

Black & Brown bag, was £895, now £454, FarFetch

THE OUTNET AUTUMN SALE

There are further reductions off The Outnet sale, so you can take up to 70% off pieces from the likes of Valentino and Stella McCartney.

Valentino lace-trimmed dress, was £8145, now £2444, Outnet

SHOP NOW

Jewellery

CARRIE ELIZABETH AUTUMN SALE

There is a huge sale on Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery right now and we are going wild in the virual aisles.

Natalia cushion cut diopside ring, was £90, now £63, Carrie Elizabeth

Beauty

LOOKFANTASTIC AUTUMN SALE

Now's the time to grab all of your winter beauty essentials - Lookfantastic has up to 30% off, plus a complimentary Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Moisturiser 15ml (Worth £13) when you spend £70 sitewide (after discount).

Spend £70 and get a free Clinique Moisture Surge, LookFantastic

FEELUNIQUE

Take up to 70% off 1000s of beauty brands in the Feelunique summer sale.

Iconic London Desk to Dance Eyeshadow Palette, was £45, now £36, FeelUnique

Footwear

DUNE AUTUMN SALE

Take up to 50% off shoes in the Dune autumn sale.

Boots, was £145, now £97, Dune London

KURT GEIGER AUTUMN SALE

You'll find big savings on sandals, boots, heels and bags in the Kurt Geiger women's sale.

Luxx shoes, was £109, now £54, Kurt Geiger

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.