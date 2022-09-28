﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article  

18 best Oodie alternatives that are ridiculously affordable and ridiculously warm

Shop the high street’s affordable Oodie versions

Who’d have thought a hooded blanket would become the must-have item for families looking to save money during the cost of living crisis?

READ: 9 best draught excluders to reduce household bills

MORE: Fleece homeware to keep you warm and cosy

The original, the Oodie, is a constant bestseller and been lauded for its cosiness – reviewers wax lyrical about how they can skip putting on the central heating when wearing one. Plus, their designs are fun, silly and brighten up a bleak winter.

But if you want an Oodie without the expensive price tag (they can cost upwards of £85 for an adults Oodie, and £77 for a kids’ Oodie) then the high street is your friend.

With the cost of living crisis, and increasing energy bills, an oversized, wearable blanket is perfect for popping on while working from home or as an alternative to wearing your dressing gown at 5pm.

SHOP: The best dressing gowns for a warm winter's eve

There are children’s versions too, which parents praise as an after-school saviour for kids to stay warm in while relaxing before bedtime or to throw on for a chilly school run. There’s even versions for dogs too.

It’s worth reading the reviews of the high street hooded blankets; Dunelm’s version was rated as “less stiff and boxy than the original” and M&S’ lookalike has had over 485 reviews with “incredibly warm” and “cosy” as some of the most common descriptions.

So save your heating and invest in one of these warm, hooded fleece blankets for you and your family instead:

Adult oodie alternatives

Teddy Fleece Hooded Blanket, £25, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

 

Dreamscene Leopard Hooded Blanket, £21.99, Debenhams

SHOP NOW

Sausage Dog Fleece Hooded Blanket, £27.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

Dreamscene Rainbow Fleece Hooded Blanket, £18.99, The Range

SHOP NOW

Oversized Fleece Hooded Blanket, £24.99, Wowcher

SHOP NOW

Extra Long Oversized Fleece Hooded Blanket, £25.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

READ: The easiest ways to save money at home each month

MORE: Shoppers say they don't need the heating on with this £50 energy-saving hack

Daisy Street Fleece Hooded Blanket, £34.99, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Oversized Hooded Blanket, £18, Dunelm

SHOP NOW

Oversized Hooded Blanket, from £16.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Christmas Print Oversized Hooded Blanket, £22, TU

SHOP NOW

Personalised Reversible Sherpa Fleece Hooded Blanket, £23, Studio

SHOP NOW

Kids Oodie alternatives

Hooded Fleece Blanket for Kids, from £19.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Peppa Pig Hugzee Fleece Oversized Blanket for Kids, £27.99, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

Personalised Percy Pig Hooded Blanket for Kids, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

Teddy Fleece Hooded Blanket for Kids, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

Personalised Fleece Hooded Blanket for Kids, from £23.99, Etsy 

SHOP NOW

Disney Fleece Hooded Blanket for Kids, from £13, TU 

SHOP NOW

Dog Fleece Hooded Blanket for Kids, £27.99, New Look 

SHOP NOW

 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about autumn fashion

More news