18 best Oodie alternatives that are ridiculously affordable and ridiculously warm

Who’d have thought a hooded blanket would become the must-have item for families looking to save money during the cost of living crisis?

The original, the Oodie, is a constant bestseller and been lauded for its cosiness – reviewers wax lyrical about how they can skip putting on the central heating when wearing one. Plus, their designs are fun, silly and brighten up a bleak winter.

But if you want an Oodie without the expensive price tag (they can cost upwards of £85 for an adults Oodie, and £77 for a kids’ Oodie) then the high street is your friend.

With the cost of living crisis, and increasing energy bills, an oversized, wearable blanket is perfect for popping on while working from home or as an alternative to wearing your dressing gown at 5pm.

There are children’s versions too, which parents praise as an after-school saviour for kids to stay warm in while relaxing before bedtime or to throw on for a chilly school run. There’s even versions for dogs too.

It’s worth reading the reviews of the high street hooded blankets; Dunelm’s version was rated as “less stiff and boxy than the original” and M&S’ lookalike has had over 485 reviews with “incredibly warm” and “cosy” as some of the most common descriptions.

So save your heating and invest in one of these warm, hooded fleece blankets for you and your family instead:

Adult oodie alternatives

Teddy Fleece Hooded Blanket, £25, Marks & Spencer

Dreamscene Leopard Hooded Blanket, £21.99, Debenhams

Sausage Dog Fleece Hooded Blanket, £27.99, New Look

Dreamscene Rainbow Fleece Hooded Blanket, £18.99, The Range

Oversized Fleece Hooded Blanket, £24.99, Wowcher

Extra Long Oversized Fleece Hooded Blanket, £25.99, Amazon

Daisy Street Fleece Hooded Blanket, £34.99, ASOS

Oversized Hooded Blanket, £18, Dunelm

Oversized Hooded Blanket, from £16.99, eBay

Christmas Print Oversized Hooded Blanket, £22, TU

Personalised Reversible Sherpa Fleece Hooded Blanket, £23, Studio

Kids Oodie alternatives

Hooded Fleece Blanket for Kids, from £19.99, eBay

Peppa Pig Hugzee Fleece Oversized Blanket for Kids, £27.99, John Lewis

Personalised Percy Pig Hooded Blanket for Kids, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

Teddy Fleece Hooded Blanket for Kids, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Personalised Fleece Hooded Blanket for Kids, from £23.99, Etsy

Disney Fleece Hooded Blanket for Kids, from £13, TU

Dog Fleece Hooded Blanket for Kids, £27.99, New Look

