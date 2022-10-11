13 Quirky Amazon Prime Day buys under £15 we didn’t know we needed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, bringing thousands of Amazon discounts across 11-12 October. While we’re all adding electronics, homeware and beauty bargains to our basket - there are plenty of fun, quirky deals that shouldn’t be missed. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best weird and wonderful items from the Amazon Prime sale that are worth snapping up - and they’re all under £15.

You’ll need to hurry though if you want to get your hands on these nifty gadgets - as the Amazon Prime Early Acces sale ends tomorrow!

Quirky Amazon Prime Day buys

Bestcool desktop vacuum, was £14.99, now £8.99, Amazon

A desktop vacuum is definitely a gadget you didn't know you needed - but it'll come in handy after those working from home snacks. And it's so cute!

Champagne stopper, was £7.49, now £5.99, Amazon

If you’re tired of having to bin your Prosecco or Champagne because you didn’t finish the bottle - this sealer is for you. Simply pop it on to keep your drinks fresh!

Two-pack food strainers, was £14.99, now £11.99, Amazon

We love a good kitchen gadget - and if you're strapped for space then this two-pack of strainers is a must. They attach to your pans to drain the water - and the flexible design means you can wave goodbye to the clunky colander that’s filling up the kitchen drawer.

LED Christmas projector, was £22.99, now £14.99, Amazon

This LED projector fills your home with cute snowflake patterns, so you can level up the festive ambience in your home this Christmas.

USB mug warming coaster, was £15.99, now £12.79, Amazon

Always accidentally leaving your cup of tea to go cold? Same. This USB coaster is the solution to the problem though - and you can plug it straight into your laptop while you work at your desk.

5Pcs Halloween witch hats, was £14.99, now £11.19, Amazon

Decorate your home this Halloween with these glowing witch hats!

Keyboard cleaning gel putty, was £9.99, now £6.39, Amazon

Not only does this reusable cleaning putty look SO fun to use, it removes dirt from hard-to-reach areas such as keyboards, air vents, and more.

Three-piece wall mounted organiser, was £13.49, now £7.59, Amazon

Constantly searching for the TV remote? Tuck your gadgets in this wall-mounted organiser and you’ll never miss the start of your favourite show again!

Mini humidifier, was £11.19, now £8.95, Amazon

Humidifiers are everywhere at the moment - and this mini one is perfect for your bedside table or desk.

Gel eye mask, was £9.99, now £7.99, Amazon

You may look slightly terrifying wearing this cooling eye mask, but if you suffer from headaches, puffy eyes or allergies - it could be a saviour.

Christmas gonk, was £12.99, now £11.67, Amazon

Gonk's are the Christmas decoration craze returning for another year, so why not snap up a saving now before the December rush.

Microwave and Fridge cleaner, was £9.99, now £7.99, Amazon

Absorb dirt and unwanted odors from your fridges, microwave, or cupboards with these fun Angry Mama cleaners.

Waterproof pocket picnic blanket, was £13.99, £11.89, Amazon

This compact blanket will come in so handy for your next trip. It folds up to be pocket-sized, making it super convenient for tucking in your bag - and for saving space when packing for holidays.

