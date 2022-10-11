The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is here: Shop all of the best deals - Live Updates

Hollie Brotherton
The best Amazon Prime Early Access sale 2022 deals to shop today: From the Shark cordless vacuum to the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 7 to the Breville coffee machine. Prime Early Access sale start time & deals list.
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale launched today, and there are so many incredible deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more. This is the second big sale event the online retailer has treated us to this year and we're not complaining! There's never been a better time to make a start on your Christmas shopping.
Following the huge Prime Day sale back in July, this one will run for 48 hours, from 11-12 October. Feeling overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start? We've found all of the best offers to make sure you don't miss out.
Whether you're looking for home deals like huge savings on Shark hoovers, discounted beauty tools like the must-have ghd hairdryer, or tech deals like big offers on Apple iPhones, you can find it all right here.
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals, so if you're not already, you can sign up here. It comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones, but with a 30-day free trial, there's zero pressure.
Keep checking back as we'll be adding all of the best new offers as they come in.
The Shark vacuum cleaner
Shark Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, was £319.99 now £159.99, Amazon
The Apple iPhone
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, was £1,049 now £979, Amazon
The Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), was £399 now £359, Amazon
The Ring doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with plug-in adapter, was £159.99 now £69.99, Amazon
The Amazon Fire tablet
Fire HD 8 tablet (2020 release) with standing case, was £132.97 now £65.97, Amazon
The Amazon Fire Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon
The Amazon Echo Dot
Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £94.99, Amazon
The Bose headphones
Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £179.99, Amazon
The Sony Smart TV
Sony Bravia 42-inch Smart TV 2022, was £649 now £479, Amazon
The Apple Airpods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £189, Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” Screen 32GB, was £219 now £149, Amazon
The Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush
Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £64.99, Amazon
The Simba Hybrid pillow
Simba Hybrid® pillow, was £109 now £70.85, Amazon
The Simba Hybrid mattress
Simba Hybrid mattress king-size, was £1,149 now £631.95, Amazon
The ghd hairdryer
ghd Air hair dryer, was £119.99 now £95.20, Amazon
The Braun epilator
Braun Silk-épil 5 epilator, was £119.99 now £54.99, Amazon
The Foreo UFO
FOREO UFO mini smart treatment device, was £115 now £65, Amazon
The Revlon hair volumiser
Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, was £62.99 now £36.99, Amazon
The This Works Pillow Talk kit
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Talk kit, was £27 now £19, Amazon
The Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £89 now £64.59, Amazon
The Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £16 now £12, Amazon
The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, was £27 now £15.60, Amazon
The Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit Inspire 2 health & fitness tracker, was £89.99 now £37.99, Amazon
The Breville coffee machine
Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse coffee machine, was £219.99 now £129.99, Amazon
The Ninja 3-in-1 blender
Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender, was £199.99 now £139.99, Amazon
The Tefal air fryer
ActiFry Genius+ air fryer, was £219.99 now £123.96, Amazon
The KitchenAid mixer
KitchenAid classic mixer, was £530 now £375.99, Amazon
The Crockpot slow cooker
Crockpot DuraCeramic digital slow cooker, was £119.99 now £83.99, Amazon
The iRobot vacuum
iRobot® Roomba® robot vacuum, was £269.99 now £169.99, Amazon
The Dreo electric heater
Dreo Space Heater Atom One, was £89.99 now £55.99, Amazon
