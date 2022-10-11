The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is here: Shop all of the best deals - Live Updates

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale launched today, and there are so many incredible deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more. This is the second big sale event the online retailer has treated us to this year and we're not complaining! There's never been a better time to make a start on your Christmas shopping.

Following the huge Prime Day sale back in July, this one will run for 48 hours, from 11-12 October. Feeling overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start? We've found all of the best offers to make sure you don't miss out.

Whether you're looking for home deals like huge savings on Shark hoovers, discounted beauty tools like the must-have ghd hairdryer, or tech deals like big offers on Apple iPhones, you can find it all right here.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals, so if you're not already, you can sign up here. It comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones, but with a 30-day free trial, there's zero pressure.

Keep checking back as we'll be adding all of the best new offers as they come in.

The Shark vacuum cleaner

Shark Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, was £319.99 now £159.99, Amazon

The Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, was £1,049 now £979, Amazon

The Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), was £399 now £359, Amazon

The Ring doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with plug-in adapter, was £159.99 now £69.99, Amazon

The Amazon Fire tablet

Fire HD 8 tablet (2020 release) with standing case, was £132.97 now £65.97, Amazon

The Amazon Fire Stick

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £29.99, Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £94.99, Amazon

The Bose headphones

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £179.99, Amazon

The Sony Smart TV

Sony Bravia 42-inch Smart TV 2022, was £649 now £479, Amazon

The Apple Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £189, Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” Screen 32GB, was £219 now £149, Amazon

The Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £64.99, Amazon

The Simba Hybrid pillow

Simba Hybrid® pillow, was £109 now £70.85, Amazon

The Simba Hybrid mattress

Simba Hybrid mattress king-size, was £1,149 now £631.95, Amazon

The ghd hairdryer

ghd Air hair dryer, was £119.99 now £95.20, Amazon

The Braun epilator

Braun Silk-épil 5 epilator, was £119.99 now £54.99, Amazon

The Foreo UFO

FOREO UFO mini smart treatment device, was £115 now £65, Amazon

The Revlon hair volumiser

Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, was £62.99 now £36.99, Amazon

The This Works Pillow Talk kit

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Talk kit, was £27 now £19, Amazon

The Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £89 now £64.59, Amazon

The Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £16 now £12, Amazon

The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, was £27 now £15.60, Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit Inspire 2 health & fitness tracker, was £89.99 now £37.99, Amazon

The Breville coffee machine

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse coffee machine, was £219.99 now £129.99, Amazon

The Ninja 3-in-1 blender

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender, was £199.99 now £139.99, Amazon

The Tefal air fryer

ActiFry Genius+ air fryer, was £219.99 now £123.96, Amazon

The KitchenAid mixer

KitchenAid classic mixer, was £530 now £375.99, Amazon

The Crockpot slow cooker

Crockpot DuraCeramic digital slow cooker, was £119.99 now £83.99, Amazon

The iRobot vacuum

iRobot® Roomba® robot vacuum, was £269.99 now £169.99, Amazon

The Dreo electric heater

Dreo Space Heater Atom One, was £89.99 now £55.99, Amazon

