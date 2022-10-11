Best Prime Day mattress deals! Huge saving on Amazon, Simba, Emma Mattresses & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On the hunt for a new mattress? The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here, and the unmissable sale extravaganza has huge savings on 11-12 October across mattresses, from best-selling brands including Simba and Emma. But Amazon isn't the only retailer dropping prices this week - plenty of others are following suit, so you can still grab a bargain on a new mattress even if you're not an Amazon Prime member.

There are a whole host of styles out there to shop, from single to king-size, mattresses for children and toddlers, as well as those suitable for bunk beds.

Throw into the mix the vast array of brands, including Silentnight, Simba and Emma, it can feel very overwhelming - which is why we've searched high and low to bring you the best mattress deals this Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day mattress deals to shop

Amazon Prime Deal of the Day

You can save a huge £314.55 on this Simba mattress in the Amazon sale... and yes, you did read that right! Grab 45% off the award-winning mattress for a limited time.

The mattress is available to shop in single, small double, double and king - but you'll need to act fast if you want to grab the unmissable saving!

Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress, was £384.45 (Was 699), Amazon

You can also save a whopping 50% on the Emma Hybrid memory foam mattress in the Amazon sale - and the reviews are glowing.

Emma Hybrid King Memory Foam Mattress, £459.50, (Was £919), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Simba Prime Day deal

If you're not a Prime member don't worry, you can still grab a hugely popular Simba mattress in the sale.

The brand prides itself on creating comfortable and supportive mattresses for a comfortable sleep - and Simba is currently offering up to 50% off sale - with 40% off the award-winning Hybrid Mattress. Plus, you get a free mattress protector worth £149 thrown in for good measure.

Hybrid Pro Mattress, £989.40 (Was £1649), Simba Sleep

Emma Prime Day deal

Emma has pulled out all the stops in the summer sale, which has up to 60% off select bedding, mattresses, and mattress bundles.

The mattresses range in support to suit everyone’s needs, but it is the Premium Mattress Bundle, which includes the mattress, a protector, duvet, memory foam pillow and weighted blanket, is not to be missed.

Emma Premium Double Mattress Bundle, £625.22 (Was £1454), Emma Mattress

Wayfair Prime Day deal

Wayfair’s current Warehouse Sale spans across home and furniture, as well as home office essentials, and much more, including mattresses.

Wayfair stocks a whole range of mattress brands, including their own Wayfair Sleep range, and the Pocket Sprung mattress, which has garnered thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers.

Pillow-Top Open Coil Mattress, 186.99, (Was £269.99), Wayfair

John Lewis Prime Day deal

John Lewis is offering a whopping £218.17 off this Silentnight pocket mattress right now in their clearance sale. Hurry!

Silentnight Sleep Genius King Pocket Mattress, £440.30 (Was £659), John Lewis

M&S Prime Day deal

M&S is the trusted brand to shop everything from clothes to home and furniture, and everything in between.

While there may not be an official sale on mattresses specifically, you can 10% right now across selected beds and mattresses.

Spring Cool Gel Mattress, £630 (Was £699), Marks & Spencer

Dusk Prime Day deal

Dusk has an impressive 75% off select bedding, including mattresses, with plenty of glowing reviews across various designs.

But the Cool Gel Foam Pocket Spring Mattress is a hybrid of individually wrapped heat-tempered pocket springs fitted between foam layers for extra support and comfort, which is also breathable and hypoallergenic.

Cool Gel Foam 2,000 Pocket Sprung Hybrid Mattress, £349 (Was £449), Dusk

Soak and Sleep Prime Day deal

Soak and Sleep has launched its sale with up to 40% off across mattresses, mattress toppers, duvets and more.

Plus, new customers can get 25% off their first order, so there are plenty of deals to shop now.

Classic 1000 Pocket Spring Single Mattress, £191.26 (Was) £225, Soak and Sleep

Dreams Prime Day deal

Dreams has a huge selection of products in the clearance section, which could save you big bucks. With some designs slashed by half price, other deals include two complimentary pillows with your mattress.

With a huge £350 discount on the Hudson Pocket Sprung Mattress, which has garnered over 3,500 reviews, this is a deal not to miss.

Dream Team Maitland Pocket Sprung Mattress, £349 (Was £699), Dreams

