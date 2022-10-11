Calling all neat freaks! Joseph Joseph is in the Amazon Prime Day sale with up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whatever your household needs, you'll find what you're looking for and more with the iconic Joseph Joseph products. From storage solutions to kitchen gadgets, Joseph Joseph has become the king of innovative home items, and we're obsessed. So you can imagine our excitement to see Joseph Joseph in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale sale with up to 50% off - yes, you read that right!

Known for its efficient and inventive take on everyday products, paired with sleek, modern designs, the brand's popularity means almost everyone has a Joseph Joseph item on their wishlist.

SHOP JOSEPH JOSEPH IN THE AMAZON SALE

If you want to grab a bargain on a Joseph Joseph home gadget you need to act fast - as the sale ends tomorrow!

Joseph Joseph Amazon Prime Day deals

Joseph Joseph laundry separation bin, was £100, now £66.99, Amazon

Save 33% on the 90-litre laundry basket which features dual compartments that make it super easy to separate garments - with removable tote bags complete with handles to easily pull out your washing.

Joseph Joseph separation recycle bin, was £149, now £105.99, Amazon

This innovative recycling bin is Joseph Joseph at its best - it has dual compartments for easy separation and it looks so sleek. Get 29% off now before the deal ends!

Joseph Joseph pocket folding ironing board, was £80, now £57.99, Amazon

Save 28% on this compact ironing board and iron holder. The folding board can be placed on your worktop or hung on your wall - and it's the ultimate home essential for space-saving.

Joseph Joseph Intelligent food waste bin, was £32, now £16.99, Amazon

Joseph Joseph even makes food waste bins look sleek! The ventilated design reduces moisture and odour, with a replaceable odour filter in the lid. The stainless steel bin has received thousands of glowing reviews - and it's 47% off in the sale.

Joseph Joseph 6-piece knife and cutting board set, was £75, now £51.99, Amazon

Joseph Joseph has nailed the idea of home essentials that keep your kitchen organised whilst looking stylish. We love how the knives easily slot into the back of this chopping board set, and it's great for space-saving. Plus, it's 31% off!



Joseph Joseph expandable dish rack, was £80, now £51.99, Amazon

Extending to almost twice its size when needed for extra washing up, the innovative dish rack is a great way to keep your kitchen organised - and it's 35% off right now.



Don't walk, run to grab these fantastic deals before they end!

