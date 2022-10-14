The John Lewis Christmas gifts that look more expensive than their affordable price tag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there’s one thing we can always rely on John Lewis for, it’s their incredible Christmas department. From the must-have toys for kids to Christmas presents for your grandparents, your best friend, and your other half, it is a one-stop shop for everything festive.

MORE: 30+ best gifts for women this Christmas

SHOP: 60 cool Christmas gifts for tricky teenagers

This year, the high street retailer doesn’t disappoint, and we’d go as far as to call this year’s John Lewis Christmas gifting range one of the best. The part we love the most? There’s plenty of affordable Christmas presents for the whole family that look expensive, but won’t cost you a fortune. It’s all about shopping savvy this year!

With less than 100 days until Christmas (yikes!) it’s worth Christmas shopping early to get yourself organised – and these are the affordable John Lewis Christmas gifts for your friends, family, children, Secret Santa, and even your beloved pet.

The best John Lewis Christmas gifts under £50

John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Wild Garden Scented Candle, £30,

John Lewis & Partners

This vibrantly scented candle is pretty as a picture, and evokes the fragrance of the great outdoors with magnolia, violet and tangy raspberry.

SHOP: Candle advent calendars are huge for 2022 - these are top of our list

MORE: The John Lewis beauty advent calendar has dropped and wait until you see inside

Katie Loxton Birthstone Jewellery Box, £25,

John Lewis & Partners

If you’ve someone in your life who is tricky to buy for, this stylish jewellery box will be a welcome gift.

ANYDAY Paloma Timeless Crystal Glass Tumblers (set of 2), £15,

John Lewis & Partners

These ANYDAY tumblers are an ideal gift for the discerning whisky connoisseur in your life.

Tony's Chocolonely Duo Gift Pack, £10, John Lewis & Partners

No-one can resist chocolate and everyone's in love with Tony's. Makes a great stocking filler or Secret Santa gift, if you don't eat it before you wrap it...

Casdon Dyson Cordless Toy Vacuum Cleaner, £25, John Lewis & Partners

If you’ve ever tried to vacuum with a small child in tow, you’ll know how keen they are to join in – and Dyson’s toy cordless vacuum cleaner is just the thing for them to feel as though they’re helping. It even has working suction and cleaning so they can role-play and help at the same time!

John Lewis Large Check Cashmink Scarf, £28, John Lewis & Partners

Treat the men you love to a swanky new scarf. This large check cashmink scarf is cool enough for a teen but cosy enough for Grandad, and under £30.

RELATED: The best Christmas hampers for a deliciously festive period

Hush Star Drop Huggie Hoops, £26, John Lewis & Partners

A simple star charm hangs from these easy to wear huggies, also available in silver. And if you’re feeling super generous this Christmas, gift the recipient with the star-charm necklace to match.

Apples To Pears Build Your Own Bee Hotel Craft Kit, £14,

John Lewis & Partners

The perfect gift for adults and kids, this kit includes everything needed to build a bee hotel. We think it’s ideal for grandparents and grandchildren to enjoy together.

ANYDAY Stripe Jumper, £32, John Lewis & Partners

We’re not saying this zip-collar jumper is an absolute steal, but…! Ideal for your mum, your best friend, your sister, or your granny, the classic knit comes in green or blue and available in sizes XS-L.

Molton Brown Stocking Filler Collection Bodycare Kit, £40,

John Lewis & Partners

A crowd pleaser, Molton Brown's bodycare kit includes 10 miniature bath and shower gels in Molton Brown's iconic fragrances.

MORE: 31 best Christmas gifts ideas for men

RELATED: Top toys 2022: The must-have Christmas presents for kids

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.