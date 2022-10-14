5 best heated rollers to get glam this party season

Heated rollers have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and with so many benefits, it's no surprise that people are reaching for the rollers as an alternative to tongs to create their curls.

Not only are heated rollers great for achieving the bouncy blow-out look that's everywhere right now, they're a low-effort way to get voluminous locks without applying as much direct heat as curlers or straighteners.

Whether you're looking for the perfect heated rollers for long hair or the best budget set, scroll our edit of the best heated rollers with the top reviews.

Best heated rollers

Overall top-rated heated rollers

BaByliss 20 Thermo-Ceramic heated rollers

BaByliss Thermo-Ceramic Heated Rollers, £50, Look Fantastic

The BaByliss thermo-ceramic rollers are designed to create ultra-smooth curls of all sizes, with varied heat temperatures to suit the thickness of your hair. With their ionic technology, the heated rollers work to condition hair while they work to eliminate frizz for a glossy finish.

Top review: "I have never used heated rollers before as I have always worn my hair straight, however, I wanted more body and lift so I thought I would try these. They are very easy to use, there are three sizes of roller, I like the large ones for more of a wave than curl. The great thing is that they don't make your hair frizzy, in fact, when I took the rollers out my hair was smooth and shiny."

Best heated rollers for long hair

Remington 20 PROluxe heated rollers

Remington PROluxe Heated Rollers, £44.99, Boots

Remington's PROluxe set comes with 20 heated rollers in two different sizes so that you can choose between loose and tighter curls. The curlers promise to set in as little as five minutes, and the clip design helps them to maintain their position. The Remington has been praised for being great for long and thick hair, but we think they'll be a great option for all hair types.

Top review: "These rollers are truly a game changer and I really couldn't be without them now. They come in 2 different sizes, I like to use the smaller rollers around my face for a slightly tighter curl. The rollers heat up in no time. Then you just roll your hair around the roller and clip it. Once I have my rollers in, I leave them to cool while I do my makeup, so about 10 minutes. The rollers give beautiful bouncy curls that stay in the hair all day. I can't recommend these rollers enough!"

Best heated rollers for short hair

BaByliss Pro 30 ceramic heated rollers

BaByliss Pro Ceramic Heated Rollers, £75, Look Fantastic

The BaByliss Pro set comes with 30 rollers in four varying sizes, each with cooling rims for easy application. The ceramic design works to balance heat distribution, with 30 colour-coded pins and 15 clips for easy styling. The rollers come in a handy carry case which can be placed vertically on your dressing table for space-saving.

Top review: "Five stars! Really easy to use and only take 20 mins to complete a hair look. Very handy and will recommend this to my friends. Amazing product!"

Best budget heated rollers

BaByliss 18 Curl Pods heated rollers

BaByliss Curl Pods Heated Rollers, £27.99, Amazon

Coming in at £27.99, the BaByliss Curl Pods are a great option for those looking to snap up a pair of affordable heated rollers. The unique pod design eliminates the need for clips by securing the hair inside the barrel for effortless application.

Top review: "I love these! So pleased with these, I used them every day for 10 days! Didn’t damage my hair and were much lighter than I had expected, so no uncomfortable pulling down of the hair. Have now passed on to my sister and she loves them too! Highly recommend."

Best heated rollers for travel

Nicky Clarke 12 25mm travel heated rollers

Nicky Clarke Travel Heated Rollers, £34.23, Amazon

The Nicky Clarke rollers set comes with 12 rollers in a heat-proof compact case, making them the perfect option for bringing with you on the go. Made from thermoplastic rubber, the rollers retain heat for long-lasting results, creating tighter curls effortlessly.

Top review: "Fantastic to use and good value. Easy for use on the go and takes up very little space. I wanted something lightweight to replace my old curlers and these are perfect. When every kilo counts on your baggage these are compact and easy to fit in a cabin bag without taking up too much space. They heat up very quickly and the clips are easy and smooth to slide and hold the curlers in place. I have a lot of hair and there is more than enough to do my hair which is below the shoulders."

