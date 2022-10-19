5 best cordless vacuums to buy now – with top reviews

It might not be the most exciting purchase – but however you look at it, every house needs a vacuum cleaner. If you need a new model, you might want to consider getting a cordless vacuum – aka a stick vacuum.

Are cordless vacuums worth it?

Cordless vacuums have several advantages over their dirt-banishing corded cousins. The most obvious being that you’re freed from the faff of cords getting stuck on everything and having to be plugged in as you manoeuvre around the house.

They’re also lightweight and manoeuvrable, meaning you’ll have no problems getting into tight corners and hard-to-reach places. And they come with an arsenal of attachments meaning they’re good for a variety of surfaces and jobs, including carpet, hard floors and pet hair problems.

Do cordless vacuums work as well as corded vacuums?

When it comes to getting the job done, stick vacuums work just as well as their corded relatives. You do need to keep in mind that since cordless vacuums use a rechargeable battery, you need to make sure it’s charged up before you use it. And you may need to empty it more than a traditional corded vacuum cleaner, however.

Most people love the convenience a cordless vacuum gives – especially since they are usually more compact than corded vacuums and can be stored away easily.

Which is the best cordless vacuum to buy in 2022?

Wondering which model to go for? We’ve selected the best-selling cordless vacuums with the best reviews in a variety of budgets. Keep reading for our top picks – complete with top reviews and key specifications.

Best cordless vacuum for pet hair

Shark Anti Hair Wrap vacuum [IZ201UKT], was £379 now £256, Amazon

Bagless? Yes

Capacity: 0.7 litres

Weight: 4.1kg

Run time: 40 mins

Charging time: 3.5 hours

Shark’s best-selling premium cordless vacuum has a long battery life and impressive cleaning power. It also folds in half for easy storage. It features Anti Hair Wrap Technology, which actively removes hair from the brush roll as you clean, helping to keep it tangle-free. The LED headlights, meanwhile, illuminate hidden dust.

Top Review: "Wow. This little compact vacuum is amazing. It beats the carpet and sweeps vinyl/wood floors picking up every speck. It lifts the pile on my carpet making it feel like new. Folding it in half makes it easy to have around. I take mine in the camper and on the boat. Brilliant design.”

Best budget cordless vacuum cleaner

Vytronix NIBC22 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, £69.99, Amazon

Bagless? Yes

Capacity: 0.5 litres

Weight: 2.3kg

Run time: 45 mins

Charging time: 3.5 hours

This extremely lightweight cordless vacuum – 2.3kg really is light as a feather - is fantastic value for money. It’s a three-in-one model, with a detachable handheld unit featuring a crevice tool and dusting brush. It’s super easy to empty, with a one-click system that makes short work of dust. Once you’re done, store it on the included wall mount.

Top Review: "Hand on heart, this little vac is 1000 times better than our Dyson ever was. It’s light, easy to manoeuvre, easy to empty, easy to clean, and has a battery indicator....very impressed!

“We had a slight "oh, it's not working" moment but just needed a clean out! The brush slid straight out and we cleaned it within minutes. Then popped the top off and wiped off the filter, then took the container off and cleaned around in there. No screws no fuss! Takes a little while to charge but it's worth the wait! The battery also pops right out so can be charged easily anywhere. Really am impressed!”

Best lightweight cordless vacuum

Dyson v8 absolute, was £379.99 now £299.99, Dyson

Bagless? Yes

Capacity: 0.54 litres

Weight: 2.5kg

Run time: 40 mins

Charging time: 5 hours

If you’re willing to pay a little extra for your cordless vacuum, Dyson’s premium V8 Absolute model is a fantastic option. It’s powerful but not as noisy as some other stick vacuums, thanks to the acoustic control fitted in its motor. This is another good vacuum for pet owners since it has 43 hair removal vanes. These lift tangled strands from the brush bar, sending them straight to the bin. So you don’t have to worry about it getting blocked. It also transforms into a handheld for those hard-to-reach places and your car. If you’re not happy you can return it free for 35 days, and it has a two-year guarantee on parts, repairs, replacements and exchanges, which is great for peace of mind.

Top Review: "I've had the vacuum for almost a month now. Great set of tools with it, the battery life is brilliant and the suction power on the vacuum is amazing. Perfect vacuum for all around the house and is handy for cleaning the car as well. Definitely recommend the V8. Moved into a new apartment and this vacuum has been incredible all round.”

Best long battery life cordless vacuum cleaner

Miele Triflex HX2 Vacuum Cleaner, was £599 now £498, Amazon

Bagless? Yes

Capacity: 0.5 litres

Weight: 3.6kg

Run time: 40 mins

Charging time: 4 hours

This Miele three-in-one cordless vacuum is not cheap, but the reviews say it’s worth the money (with happy shoppers saying again and again that they think it has the edge over the Dyson). It’s especially good if you have a bigger house to clean and you’re looking for a more powerful machine with a longer run time. It’s fitted with a maintenance-free HEPA Lifetime Filter which makes it optimal for allergy sufferers and pet owners alike.

Top Review: "I’ve used and struggled with many Dyson models over the years, including the V range, but until I came across this wonderful Miele I hadn’t realised what a ‘handheld’ is truly capable of. It is well designed, with incredibly powerful suction. With this unit, I can actually vacuum thick carpets and not just hard floors. Battery life is very good and allows me to vacuum throughout my three-bed house, with more to spare! It copes well with dog and cat fur too!

"I love the ability to fit the unit on either the top or bottom of the handle, which has eased my back pain! The unit was very easy to put together - no screws! The ability to easily change batteries easily is also welcome.”

Best cordless vacuum for cars

Hoover H-Free 800 3-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner, £119, Amazon

Bagless? Yes

Capacity: 0.7 litres

Weight: 2.75kg

Running time: 35 mins

Charging time: 5 hours

The impressive range of tools that come with this Hoover cordless vacuum makes it the top choice for anyone who needs a machine that will have car cleaning high in priority on its list of jobs. It comes with a motorised mini turbo brush and a fantastic radiator tool that gets right in between narrow slats. Tech nerds will love the wifi connectivity, which lets you check usage statistics and battery level, set up maintenance reminders, access Parental Controls and even calculate how many calories you burn during cleaning!

Top Review: “I found the vac light and easy to use. The swivel head is excellent. It’s powerful enough for hard floors and also carpets. The number of attachments is also impressive. Charge time is the only downside. The run time of not using “turbo” mode is surprisingly good and meets my needs.”

