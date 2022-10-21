Shoppers are raving about this John Lewis silk pillowcase for improving their skin - and it's in the sale

Silk pillowcases have been all the rage on for some time now - thanks to their ability to maintain skin hydration and minimise hair damage while you sleep, as well as for their luxurious feel. But with many beauty benefits comes a larger price tag, so when we discovered John Lewis' silk pillowcase in the sale - we had to add it to our basket immediately.

RELATED: The best memory foam mattresses: from Emma to Simba & more

Shoppers have been going crazy for the Ultimate Collection Silk Pillowcase from John Lewis, which is currently reduced to £30. If you've had the trending home item on your radar as we have, now is the time to snap one up.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

The Ultimate Collection Silk Selection Pillowcase, was £45, now £30, John Lewis

Available in nine pastel shades, the John Lewis pillowcase feels as good as it looks with its silky soft design. Made from 100% Mulberry silk, the bedding piece works to minimise hair tangling and damage while you rest, and it's hypoallergenic, making it great for those with sensitive skin.

MORE: Shoppers swear by this weighted blanket for a great night's sleep - and it's less than £30

The pillowcase has racked up impressive reviews from online shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "These pillowcases are wonderfully soft to the touch and have a luxurious sheen. They are high-quality silk, so wash and iron really well. They are also much better value than other silk pillowcases on the market. All in all, if you love the feel of silk on your skin, these are absolutely the ones to go for."

READ: Fleece homeware that will help keep away the cold this winter

Another added: "Bedtime luxury. Bought this when on sale which made it really good value. Super soft, cooling and makes a big difference to hair and skin!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.