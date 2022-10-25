Amazon shoppers say this hot choc maker is as good as the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser - and it's half the price

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hot chocolate fans – stop what you’re doing right now and read this right now! No, really! We’ve found a super sleek hot chocolate maker on Amazon that shoppers are saying is as good as the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser – but it’s almost half the price.

MORE: Best chocolate makers to gift this Christmas: From Lakeland to Hotel Chocolat, Amazon & MORE

The Salter Professional Hot Chocolate Maker is currently reduced from £56.99 to £53.94 at Amazon, and the reviews are stunning, with shoppers giving it the thumbs up for being easy to use and clean as well as having impressive blending power.

“I bought this as an alternative to the Velvetiser as it’s pricey, and I’m so glad I did,” says one happy customer. “It’s brilliant – would definitely recommend.” Another reviewer says it’s “better than Starbucks” – high praise indeed!

Salter Professional EK5134 Hot Chocolate Maker, was £56.99 now £53.94, Amazon

So what’s the deal? Well, this little mean machine lets you whip up barista-worthy drinks in under five minutes.

You just need to add milk of your choice with your favourite chocolate flakes to make velvety hot chocolate. It has an awesome milk frother that’s multi-use. You can use the cold frothing function for frappes or top your coffee off with light or thick top foam.

RELATED: 6 best coffee machines for your home

You can even get creative with flavours; add a pinch of chilli, orange zest, mint, almond, coconut or matcha. Is your mouth watering yet?

This would be a great Christmas gift for a foodie – but to be frank, we’re tempted to just treat ourselves. What do you think?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.