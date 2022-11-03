Stacey Solomon's favourite anti-wrinkle cream is up for grabs for £58 less in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love Stacey Solomon for sharing her savvy tips on everything from DIY to beauty. She consistently looks fantastic and recently showed fans her favourite anti-wrinkle cream, which we've just located for a bargain price on Amazon.

Right now, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF 30 is on special offer at Amazon, but that's not all! The Loose Women star's favourite cream now comes in a set, alongside the Elemis night cream, and rather than the usual £129, you can shop the Hydration Heroes duo for just £71 – that's a £58 saving.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydration Heroes Anti-Ageing Day & Night Creams, was £129 now £71, Amazon

Benefits

We checked out the benefits of this super moisturising, yet ultra-light cream and they are impressive. This 3-in-one anti-wrinkle moisturiser is proven to improve hydration and firmness whilst protecting the skin from sun exposure (which is the leading cause of premature ageing and dark spots) with SPF 30 protection.

Stacey's makeup-free complexion is incredible

Clinically Proven

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF 30 is proven to increase hydration by up to 253% in one hour and can reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles in 2 weeks according to Independent Clinical Trials in 2016.

How to apply

Apply in the morning after cleansing:

Step 1 Warm a pea-sized amount between palms.

Step 2 Gently smooth over face, neck and décolleté in upward strokes.

Stacey revealed on Instagram that she loves to keep her cream in her beauty fridge after finding that she loves it "when it's gone freezing cold and you put it on your skin." But this handy pot can be stored anywhere at room temperature.

If you're after healthy, youthful and protected skin the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF 30 looks like the ideal product to go for while it is still on offer in the Amazon sale!

