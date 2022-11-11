Simba just launched its huge Black Friday sale - and there's up to 60% off beds and mattresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Investing in a good mattress is investing in a good night's sleep, and we don't know about you, but there's not much that beats a full eight hours in a really comfortable bed.

When you're looking for a new mattress there's almost too much choice, but if you've done your research you'll have noticed Simba recommended time and time again. The good news? The trusted brand just dropped a Black Friday sale with huge discounts until 23:59pm on November 25, 2022.

We're talking 60% off bed bases and a whopping 45% off mattresses - you literally won't get a better offer on Simba products than this, so make sure you don't miss out!

Simba mattresses on sale to shop now

Simba Hybrid (king size), was £1,149 now £631.95, Simba

The iconic Simba Hybrid has sales surpassing half a million thanks to its optimum support and cloud-like comfort. The five-layered mattress was created to solve every sleep issue from stiffness to overheating and the glowing reviews really speak for themselves.

Simba Hybrid Pro (king size), was £1,649 now £906.95, Simba

If you want to invest more, go for the Simba Hybrid Pro. It has all of the benefits of the original with the addition of 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs for advanced comfort and airflow. Plus, there's a natural wool layer for even better temperature regulation.

Simba Hybrid Luxe (king size), was £2,299 now £1,264.45, Simba

For the most luxurious night's sleep of your life, every night, there's the Simba Hybrid Luxe. Arguably the best, most advanced mattress money can buy, it features ten indulgent layers. Expect a high carbon steel Aerocoil spring layer at the base for maximum support and pressure relief, as well as a breathable, bamboo-infused wool layer for unrivalled temperature and moisture control.

Simba Hybrid Essential (king size), was £999 now £549.45, Simba

If you're looking to spend as little as possible while still purchasing a mattress you'll love, go for the Simba Hybrid Essential. It still comes with four layers and features Aerocoil microsprings with cooling Simbatex foam, but at a more affordable price.

The sale doesn't end there. You'll also find discounts of up to 55% off bed bases, like the Orion which is now less than £600 for a king size.

Simba bed bases on sale to shop now

Simba Orion bed base (king size), was £1,199 now £587.51, Simba

Classic and sturdy, the Orion bed base features linen-feel upholstery with a spill-resistant finish and a patented slat system to relieve pressure.

Simba Pegasus bed base (king size), was £1,459 now £683.50, Simba

Or how about the plush Pegasus bed base? It comes in three gorgeous colours.

There are also deals on pillows, mattress toppers and bundles, so you can totally transform your sleep.

