Best electric toothbrushes with top reviews (and some are even in the Black Friday sale)

Electric toothbrushes are a welcome alternative to manual toothbrushes, as they help to achieve a professional clean, without heading to the dentist daily.

There are plenty of electric toothbrush brands to have on your radar, from Oral B to Philips, as well as many more big names on the market.

With Black Friday just around the corner, and Christmas fast approaching, we are looking high and low for the best deals on electric toothbrushes, and there are plenty dropping thick and fast.

However, the real selling point is when electric toothbrushes have glowing reviews.

We have found the best electric toothbrushes for you to invest in, whether it is for you, to replace an existing design, or as a gift for someone else this Christmas.

Oral B electric toothbrush

Oral B is the ultimate electric toothbrush brand many know, love, and can’t live without. There are a whole host of designs available to shop, from varied models to travel-friendly creations, duo sets, rose gold creations, and more.

But the iO6 is one to have on your radar especially as it has garnered over 3,000 reviews from shoppers, which is no surprise as it boasts five smart modes, artificial intelligence, as well as an enhanced smart pressure sensor to ensure you clean your gnashers to perfection.

It comes with a port to recharge your battery, which is long-lasting, and the travel case means you can take it on the go.

Top review: "Highly recommend you get one, lots of settings to choose from you're bound to find one that's best for you, love it so much bought them for all the family."

Modes: Five smart modes

Pressure sensor: Yes

Oral-B iO6 Grey Opal Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush, £130 (WAS £300), Boots

Philips electric toothbrush

Philips is another top brand to head to when shopping for electric toothbrushes. Similar to Oral B, there are numerous models to shop to suit your needs and budget.

Considering electric toothbrushes aim to clean 99.9% of bacteria and plaque in your teeth and gums, it’s well worth investing in.

This creation boasts three personalised cleaning modes to suit your needs, as well as a smart timer so you don't overbrush your teeth, which could wear away at the enamel. Plus, it has a long-lasting battery life, as it can work for three weeks off of one charge.

Top review: "First class tooth brushing tool - I would recommend to my friends!"

Modes: Three cleaning modes

Pressure sensor: Yes

Battery life: Three weeks

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Toothbrush, £99.99 (WAS £199.99), Boots

Phylian electric toothbrush

Phylian’s Sonic Electric Toothbrush is one of the top-rated electric toothbrushes available to shop online at Amazon.

Whether you are on a budget, or buying for someone else, this top-rated creation is not one to miss.

This design boasts five cleaning modes; from sensitive and whitening options, to massage mode, plus, just three hours on charge and it will clean your teeth for up to 60 days.

Top reviews: "This toothbrush is amazing. My teeth have never been cleaner. It came charged and so far after 3 weeks I've still not charged it once. I've had more known branded electric toothbrushes for years. But this one is far superior."

Modes: Five cleaning modes

Battery life: 60 days

Sonic Electric Toothbrush, £21.99, Amazon

Spotlight electric toothbrush

Spotlight is another go-to brand, many celebrities know and love. The teeth whitening products are some of the favourite items this company has to offer, as well as the Spotlight electric toothbrush.

This design, which also comes in a luxe rose gold hue, has an impressive 70-day battery life, it includes nine months' worth of replacement heads, as well as three-speed settings.

The best part is shoppers can get up to 40% off everything sitewide, using the code “EARLY40”.

Top reviews: "Best electric toothbrush I've ever gotten."

Modes: Three settings

Self timer: Yes

Battery life: 70 days

Spotlight Toothbrush, £110, Spotlight

Foreo

Foreo knows how to deliver top-quality beauty items, whether it is skincare tools to cleanse your skin, or electric toothbrushes.

The Issa electric toothbrush aims to provide 365 days of brushing off of one single charge, yes, you read that right.

It is bacteria-resistant and ultra-hygienic. It is made from medical-grade silicone and boasts an impressive 16 adjustable intensities, so you can brush your teeth, gums and tongue, for fresh breath.

Top reviews: "Following a recommendation from a family member I purchased this toothbrush. Held back initially due to the cost but it was my birthday so decided to treat myself and now absolutely love it! Cleans well and so convenient with the long charge."

Modes: 16 settings

Battery life: 365 days

ISSA™ 2, £69.50 (WAS £139), Foreo

Panasonic electric toothbrush

Panasonic is another leading tech company, and it has created an impressive Sonic Toothbrush to target dental care and oral hygiene.

This creation is simple and easy to use, with just an on-off function, and a great investment for those who are investing in their first electric toothbrush.

The simple device with two settings provides 26,000 vibrations per minute and comes with a charging dock to juice up your toothbrush.

Top reviews: "Best I’ve used."

Modes: Two

Panasonic EW1031 Electric Sonic Toothbrush, £43.04, Amazon

Superdrug electric toothbrush

Superdrug stocks a wide range of brands, as many know, but its own label is equally as impressive, and that goes for its oral hygiene products too.

This design is super affordable - even more so now it’s on sale - it has a two-minute timer to help with your daily routine and ensure you properly clean your teeth.

It also boasts two simple settings, on and off, which combined with the long-lasting battery life, makes this a super affordable, practical and genius design to rival big named brands.

Top reviews: "Great product works well. Better than the higher cost one had previously."

Timer: Yes

Battery life: 7 days

Superdrug Procare Advance Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush, £14.99 (WAS £29.99), Superdrug

Waterpik electric toothbrush (and flosser!)

Waterpik may be best known for its flosser, but for those looking for the best of both an electric toothbrush and a flossing device, Waterpik has the perfect invention.

This two-in-one includes a separate sonic toothbrush and water flosser so you can get into every nook and cranny for a thorough brushing experience, as it removes up to 99.9% of plaque.

The toothbrush has three modes, while the flosser has a simple on-and-off, but 10 speed settings, making this design super effective.

Modes: Three sonic modes

Self timer: Yes

Complete Care 5.0, £59.99 (WAS £119.99), Waterpik

