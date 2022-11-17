10 Amazon deals that people went WILD over on Black Friday last year (and they're back on sale)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon's Black Friday sale last year was nothing short of epic - and we're expecting Black Friday 2022 to be bigger and better. Amazon shoppers bagged incredible bargains across homeware, fashion, technology and more - and some of the top sellers are back on sale now ready for the big shopping event.

From Nespresso coffee machines to Le Creuset homeware to laptops, you'll be amazed at Amazon's Black Friday price reductions. If you want to snap up a saving on the most popular items you'll need to act fast, as the deals are subject to change.

1. Shark Anti-hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, £199, (WAS £349.99)

As fans of Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – know, the cleanfluencer swears by her beloved Shark hoovers. Ranked as a number one bestseller on Amazon, the anti-hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner boasts a motorised pet tool and a twin tech floorhead. You can grab it for £199 saving £150.99!

2. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine, £79 (WAS £150)

Coffee connoisseurs couldn't believe their luck when they spotted the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine in Amazon's epic sale. Reduced by 47%, whip up barista-worthy brews from the comfort of your own home this winter.

3. TRESemm é Salon Smooth Blow-Dry Collection, £24.99 (WAS £40)

Create the perfect bouncy blow-out with this TRESemm é haircare set. Complete with a hair dryer, brush, rollers, diffuser, clips and heat protectant spray, you're getting so much for your money - and saving 38%.

4. Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush, £99.99 (WAS £299.99)

Electric toothbrushes are always a popular buy on Black Friday, and this is a huge saving. The price of this Oral-B toothbrush has been slashed by a huge £200 - so you better hurry.

5. Rice Cooker + Steamer £39.99 (WAS £49.99)

An ideal choice for batch cooking, you'll be glad you bagged this rice cooker and steamer for your Christmas parties.

6. ASUS Vivobook Laptop, £229.99 (WAS £449.99)

In need of a new laptop? Save yourself £220 on the ASUS Vivobook.

7. AcclaFit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker, £25.49, (WAS £59.99)

If you've been eyeing up a fitness tracker for a while now, then here's your chance. Saving you 58%, you can get the AcclaFit smartwatch in the Amazon sale for just £25.49.

8. Soundcore Wireless Earbuds, £35.59 (WAS £69.99)

Wireless earbuds have soared in popularity, and thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale you can shop a pair for £35.99 - saving 49%.

9. Yankee Candle Large Jar, £16.99 (WAS £27.99)

This deal is too good to miss. For a limited time only you can shop a large Yankee Candle in the scent Cherry Blossom for £16.99 - that's a 39% saving.

10. Le Creuset Stoneware Dish, £31.50 (WAS £40)

Le Creuset's iconic dishes are so dreamy - and we're delighted to see some of the pieces on our wishlist in the sale. You can save 20% now on this red stoneware dish, but you'll need to act fast.

