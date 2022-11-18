Amazon's Early Black Friday toy sale: 13 best deals to get your Christmas shopping done early

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done early, and if you're looking to shop toys for kids, Amazon is making it easy with amazing deals on toys from L.O.L. Surprise to LEGO, kids' tech and STEM to Harry Potter.

The retail giant has one of the biggest Black Friday sales of course, so it might be overwhelming to try to figure out which are the best toy deals on gifts that children will love.

We're making it easy for you and have made this very special edit of Amazon Toys on Sale - so not only are you getting a great deal at up to 50% off, but you're also snapping up red hot trending toys that boys and girls will truly enjoy.

If you want to browse ALL of Amazon's Black Friday toy deals, of course, you can go directly to the Black Friday toy sale section on the site.

In the meantime, browse our edit of the 11 best toy deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale...

Echo Dot Kids Amazon Black Friday deals

All-new Kids' Echo Dot, £36.99/$49.99 (WAS £64.99/$69.99), Amazon

Save 43% on the Echo Dot for kids, the smart speaker with parental controls that can help with homework, set alarms, play music and audible books and more. It comes in either dragon or owl design.

Fire HD Kids tablet Amazon Black Friday deals

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, £81.99/$89.99 (WAS £149.99/$149.99), Amazon

You'll find lots of great kids' tech in Amazon's Cyber Monday toy sale - like Amazon's fun Fire HD 8 tablet for kids ages 3-7, with 8" HD display and 32 GB memory, for 45% off!

L.O.L Surprise! Dolls Amazon Black Friday deals

L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Studios, £69.99/$97.47 (WAS £146.99/$135.99), Amazon

There are a host of great deals on LOL! Surprise dolls and accessories. Save 52% on this ultimate LOL Surprise! movie set with more than 70 surprises including 12 dolls. The box transforms into a movie studio with stages, a movie theatre and green screen.

L.O.L. Surprise! Miss Glam doll, was £32.99 now £21.99 Amazon

If you're looking for just a doll to add to your child's collection, Miss Glam's name says it all - she comes with 20 fun and super glamorous surprises to unbox.

LEGO Amazon Balck

Mario Starter Course LEGO Set, £27.50/$44.99 (WAS £44.99/$59.99), Amazon

Disney LEGO Frozen Elsa storybook set, £11.99/$15.99 (WAS £17.99/$19.99), Amazon

Sonic LEGO Green Hill zone set, £59.99/$69.99 (WAS £69.99/$79.99), Amazon

For generations, kids have loved LEGO - and you'll find lots of LEGO toys in the Amazon Black Friday toy sale that are on your little one's wish list, whether they love Disney Princesses or are Super Mario fans.

Amazon Black Friday board games deals

Throw Throw Burrito Game, £18.99 (WAS £24.99), Amazon

Looking for games in the Amazon Black Friday toy sale? Save big on this fun dodgeball card game for kids, teens and grown-ups, involving throwing squishy soft foam burritos is a popular game for the whole family.

Harry Potter Pictionary Air, £18.30/$18.40 (WAS £21.99/$24.99), Amazon

Pictionary, but make it... magical! We already love Pictionary Air because it comes with an app so you can draw your picture clues in the air, and players can see them on their mobile or tablet. In the Harry Potter version of the game, you draw with a magic wand for fantasy fun for the whole family.

Amazon Black Friday baby toy deals

Disney Finding Nemo Baby Activity Gym, £43.99/$55.99 (WAS £74.99/$84.99), Amazon

How cute is this Finding Nemo baby activity play mat? It has 20 minutes of ocean-themed melodies, multi-sensory toys based on Finding Nemo Characters and a canopy that illuminates with lights.

Want to see more? Check out the other Black Friday toy deals for baby on Amazon.

Amazon Black Friday Paw Patrol toy deals

Transforming PAW Patroller, £50.49/$65 (WAS £69.99/$74.99), Amazon

If the kids in your life are fans of PAW Patrol toys, they'll love this transforming vehicle that's on sale now.

Amazon Black Friday Melissa & Doug toy deals

Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit, £24.99/$20.99 (WAS £34.99/$32.49), Amazon

This is a toy with a difference! A 25-piece set with everything they need to open their own dental practice, including a set of pretend teeth, dry-erase marker, pick, mirror, floss, toothbrush, toothpaste tube, dental rinse bottle and cup, 2 gauze pads, 3 tooth polish cups, instrument tray, top and bottom retainers and braces, mask, reusable ID tag on a lanyard, and a double-sided reusable activity card - everything a little dentist needs to learn about dental hygiene, and have fun at the same time!

Melissa & Doug have a host of great educational and fun toys up for grabs in the Amazon Black Friday toy sale, so don't forget to check them out!

Amazon Black Friday STEM toy deals

110-piece, glow-in-the-dark construction kit, £32.99/$20.99 (WAS £42.99/$37.99), Amazon

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) toys are a great choice for play time. This fab, 101-piece glow in the dark magnetic construction set is just one of many cool STEM learning toys in the Amazon Black Friday toy sale.

