Save £50 on this beer advent calendar in the Black Friday sale

Alcohol advent calendars are all the rage right now, and if beer is your tipple of choice, then you're going to want to snap this deal up fast.

Bier Company's craft beer advent calendar is reduced by £50 in the Black Friday sale, costing £79.95 instead of the £129.95 retail price - that's 15% off. If you want to grab the saving in time for the countdown to Christmas you'll need to act fast, as the offer will be ending soon…

The Ultimate Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2022, £79.95 (WAS £129.95), Bier Company

Filled with 25 cans of craft beer each from a different brewery, the advent calendar is the perfect way to experiment with new tastes, with some exclusive beers you won't find anywhere else. It's not just beer you can look forward to opening though, behind the doors you'll also find three packets of flavoured nuts to pair with your beers, a Bier Co Premium craft beer glass, and a pair of exclusive Bier Co advent calendar socks. Amazing!

If that wasn't enough, the calendar is wonderfully packaged in a Christmas tree box which stands at one metre tall - with poetry, comic strips and more surprises to discover, so it will make for a great festive decoration, too!

The advent calendar is the ultimate way to countdown to Christmas, or to treat the beer lover in your life to a gift that keeps on giving. You're going to want to get your hands on the huge saving now before the deal ends, so hurry!

