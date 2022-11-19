﻿

John Lewis has up to 50% off designer handbags for Black Friday

Snap up some new arm candy in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

In the market for a new handbag? While Black Friday promises to bring a host of discounts on 25 November, you don’t have to wait if you want to bag yourself a bargain now, as John Lewis is one of the retailers offering early discounts. You can save 20% off designer bags across the site, but selected bags are on sale for up to 50% right now. Yes, really.

Whether you're on the lookout for a new staple leather tote or a dazzling sequin clutch for party season, scroll on to shop our top picks from the John Lewis sale, with savings across Coach, Radley, Michael Kors and more.

Radley Street Leather Boxy Bag, £99 (WAS £200), John Lewis 

Ted Baker Chain Strap Leather Crossbody Bag, £77 (WAS £100), John Lewis 

Dune Croc Effect Bag, £75 (WAS £100), John Lewis 

Radley Leather Bag, £153 (WAS £191), John Lewis

Coach Leather Cross Body Bag, £236 (WAS £295), John Lewis 

Michael Kors Leather Bag, £152 (WAS £190), John Lewis 

Ted Baker Crystal Embellished Bag, £91 (WAS £118.30), John Lewis 

See By Chloé Leather Satchel Bag, £344 (WAS £430), John Lewis 

