Black Friday 2022: These are the only early deals worth shopping for

Black Friday is almost here and for many brands it's the biggest and best sale of the year. With hundreds of huge deals across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and much more it can be overwhelming, so we've cut through the noise to find everything you'll actually want to shop this week.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday 25 November. However, lots of deals and discounts go live as soon as three weeks prior to the main event and last until Cyber Monday (28 November) and beyond.

What is Black Friday?

The sale originated as a shopping day in the US for the Friday following Thanksgiving, but it's now become a worldwide event with huge deals across all of our favourite brands. Falling so close to December, it's the perfect opportunity to get big savings on your Christmas shopping.

What deals to expect this Black Friday?

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Friday sales are some of the most sought after with deals across all categories, often lasting beyond Cyber Monday. So far we've found big discounts on the new Amazon Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite, Apple Watch Series 8 and Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - to name just a few.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen, £26.99 (WAS £54.99), Amazon

Boots Black Friday deals

It's Boots biggest ever Black Friday, with huge discounts on electronics like the Oral-B iO4 electric toothbrush which is down from £240 to £85 and 15% off Cloud Nine products, taking the Original hair straighteners from £169 to £143. You can also save over 50% on beauty gift sets like the Lancôme Beauty Icons Star Gift and the MAC Limited Edition Makeup Star Gift Set.

Oral-B iO4 electric toothbrush, £85 (WAS £240), Boots

John Lewis Black Friday deals

As one of the UK's biggest retailers, you'll find deals on pretty much everything you could want in the John Lewis Black Friday sale from tech to home appliances, as well as a huge range of clothing and beauty products. Look out for 30% off Barbour, 25% off LEGO, 15% off Charlotte Tilbury and 30% off Ted Baker.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick, £22.10 (WAS £26), John Lewis

ASOS Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday is officially live at ASOS with up to 70% off site-wide and 25% off sportswear with the code JOGON25.

Columbia Pike Lake long puffer jacket, £160 (WAS £200), ASOS

Argos Black Friday deals

Argos has hundreds of deals across popular electronic items from Xbox consoles to Revlon hair tools, as well as kids' toys, which are in extra high demand again this year so make sure you get in quick.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser, £30 (WAS £63), Argos

Very Black Friday deals

From luxury fashion to Apple products, Very has some of the best Black Friday deals available. Don't miss the Apple iPhone 13 128Gb for £749, the Samsung 2021 55 inch 4K Smart TV for £379 or the Asus 15.6in Full HD Laptop with £300 off at £379.

Samsung 2021 55 inch 4K Smart TV, £379 (WAS £499), Very

Currys Black Friday deals

Save up to 40% off 1000s of products in the Currys Black Friday sale. Expect popular electronics brands like Bosch, Tefal, Shark, Philips, Panasonic and more. Don't miss huge savings on the Tefal ActiFry Genius Air Fryer, Dyson Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and the Samsung Galaxy A13 64GB.

TEFAL ActiFry Genius XL Air Fryer, £149 (WAS £249), Currys

Lakeland Black Friday deals

From slow cookers to pizza ovens and coffee machines to ice cream makers, there are big savings to be had in the Lakeland Black Friday sale.

Lakeland 6L Slow Cooker, £29.99 (WAS £59.99), Lakeland

LookFantastic Black Friday deals

Stock up on all of your beauty favourites and Christmas gifts with up to 50% off at LookFantastic. This includes 35% off bestselling fragrances and big discounts on electronics like ghd.

ghd Original Styler, £89.25 (WAS £119), Lookfantastic

Cult Beauty Black Friday deals

From Benefit to Biossance, take 30% off 16 iconic brands at Cult Beauty for Black Friday with the code SPREE. We expect more big discounts are coming soon.

Benefit BADgal Bang mascara, £17.15 (WAS £24), Cult Beauty

Sephora Black Friday deals

Sephora has up to 50% off over 350 brands as well as flash sales and free gifts going live from now until Cyber Monday - and they're products you'd actually find on our shopping lists.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £29.90 (WAS £46), Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals

We're always excited for a Charlotte Tilbury sale and this Black Friday you can save up to 40% on beauty gift bestsellers.

24 Hours of Magic Skin, £126 (WAS £189), Charlotte Tilbury

Missoma Black Friday deals

Missoma's Black Friday sale is the biggest ever with 30% off everything site-wide. Whether you've been eyeing up the Chubby Hoop earrings, the Roman Arc Coin necklace or maybe the new Serpents collection, now is definitely the time to buy. Get early access with the code VIP30.

Roman Arc Coin necklace, £104.30 (WAS £145), Missoma

Liberty London Black Friday deals

You can take up to 30% off must-have luxury womenswear and homeware, plus 25% off premium beauty in Liberty's amazing Black Friday sale.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ml, £182.75 (WAS £215), Liberty

Lovehoney Black Friday deals

Lovehoney has gone big with Black Friday, offering discounts of up to 60% off everything from toys to lingerie. Don't miss savings on the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Stimulator or Lovehoney plus size night lily wine and black lace bra set.

Lovehoney X We-Vibe Couples sex toy advent calendar, £95 (WAS £164.99), Lovehoney

All Saints Black Friday deals

From classic leather jackets to statement partywear, there's 30% off everything at AllSaints all week.

Balfern leather jacket, £223 (WAS £319), AllSaints

River Island Black Friday deals

Take advantage of River Island's early Black Friday sale with 15% off when you spend £50, 20% off when you spend £85 and 25% off when you spend £150! Use the code BFDROP.

Sequin dress, £55.25 (WAS £65), River Island

Monica Vinader Black Friday deals

Royal-approved jewellery brand Monica Vinader already has 30% off everything this Black Friday, plus up to 50% off during flash sales at 8am each day.

Keshi pearl bracelet, £117 (WAS £190), Monica Vinader

Sweaty Betty Black Friday deals

One of our favourite activewear brands Sweaty Betty has 25% off absolutely everything from the iconic Power leggings to yoga mats. Use the code SBSAVE at the checkout.

Power leggings, £60 (WAS £80), Sweaty Betty

Nike Black Friday deals

Members can take 25% off everything full-price at Nike with the code WIN22 - and it's free to sign up!

Nike Air Max 270, £109 (WAS £144.95), Nike

Merci Maman Black Friday deals

Merci Maman, a personalised jewellery brand that's a hit with Kate Middleton, is offering 20% off everything this Black Friday. Below is The Duchess necklace, which has been worn by Princess Kate herself.

The Duchess necklace, £111.20 (WAS £139), Merci Maman

