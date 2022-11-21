Marks & Spencer's Black Friday sale is HERE! And it might be the best one yet

Katherine Robinson
Black Friday is go at Marks & Spencer – with 20% off almost everything, from fashion to homeware. Plus there are deals netting you up to 50% off in individual sections. Here are the best buys you don't want to miss
Black Friday week is here, and there are great deals splashed across the web – but your first port of call for the shopping bonanza should be Marks & Spencer!
Though they don't strictly call their winter sale Black Friday, the retail giant has slashed prices, giving us tempting M&S offers on everything from fashion to homeware and everywhere in between. There’s 20% off a whole range of items, plus further deals netting you up to 50% off in individual sections. We’ve rounded up the top picks, so keep scrolling
20% off all jackets and coats - GO TO DEAL
20% off all boots - GO TO DEAL
Up to 20% off selected furniture - GO TO DEAL
Up to 40% off selected homeware - GO TO DEAL
Up to 30% off selected Nobody's Child - GO TO DEAL
Two for £25 on selected T-shirts - GO TO DEAL
20% off Jaeger coats - GO TO DEAL
20% off selected Christmas lights GO TO DEAL
20% off selected Christmas wreaths and garlands GO TO DEAL
20% off Christmas Trees - GO TO DEAL
4 for 3 on knickers - GO TO DEAL
30% off selected lingerie - GO TO DEAL
50% off sleep underwear - GO TO DEAL
Up to 40% off home accessories - GO TO DEAL
Up to 40% off lighting - GO TO DEAL
30% off mirrors - GO TO DEAL
Marks & Spencer Black Friday womenswear deals
If you need a new coat to bundle up in or are looking for a great winter jumper, you'll definitely find something you love in the Marks & Spencer Black Friday womenswear sale. There’s 20% off all jackets and coats, and 20% off all boots plus 30% off selected Nobody's child and 20% off selected Jaeger coats.
Per Una quilted jacket (also available in black), £55.20 (WAS £69), Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer Black Friday Christmas deals
This year, Marks & Spencer has included a whole lot of Christmas decorations in their Black Friday sale, which is great news if you're wanting to spruce up your home festive look. So you can pick up a Christmas tree for 20% off if you're in need of a new one, as well as 20% off selected Christmas lights and 20% off selected Christmas wreaths and garlands.
Large light up bow decoration, £20 (WAS £25), Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer Black Friday lingerie deals
If you're looking to restock your underwear drawer, deals up for grabs include three for four on knickers, 30% off lingerie and 50% off sleep underwear. Marks & Spencer's lovely lingerie sets are a great option for Christmas gifting, too!
Rosie silk and lace trip camisole, £27.65 (WAS £39.50), Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer Homeware deals
If you’re looking to spruce up your home ahead of receiving visitors over the festive season – or even if you want to stock up for a 2023 spring makeover, there are some great deals in M&S’s homeware section. There’s up to 40% off home accessories, up to 40% off lighting and 30% off mirrors. Plus there are lots more deals on everything from bedding to bathroom accessories. Get involved!
Metal hanging mirror, £7 (WAS £10), Marks & Spencer
SHOP NOW
