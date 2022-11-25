Amazon Black Friday is go! The 37 best deals to shop right now while stocks last

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon has dropped their Black Friday deals and trust us, they're better than ever! Whether you're after a pair of Philips wireless headphones, a Ninja Air Fryer to cook until your heart is content or a new Shark hoover to get your house looking spick and span, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.

What should I buy in Amazon's Black Friday Sale?

Amazon's Black Friday Sale bonanza is the perfect time to purchase the items you may have been putting off due to the price, such as a new laptop or the watch you've always wanted. You can also get your CHristmas shopping done for less. With up to 45% off on kitchen appliances, up to 25% off home entertainment and up to 30% off beauty and sports, now is the time to get shopping.

Amazon Black Friday kitchenware deals

Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs, 350 ml, Set of 6 Colours, was £85 now £63.75

De'Longhi La Specialista, Barista Pump Espresso Coffee Machine, was £529.99 now £394.99

Braun J300 Spin Juicer, was £128.99 now £102.51

NINJA Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker air fryer, was £279.99 now £219, Amazon

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser in grey, was £99.99 now £79.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Anker power bank, was £66.99 now £42.99

HUAWEI MateBook D15 Laptop, was £849.99 now £679.99

Philips Wireless Headphones, was £99.99 now £60.45

Samsung Galaxy M13 Smartphone, was £169 now £119

Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, was £39.99 now £16.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday homeware deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, was £349.99 now £198.93

Vax Compact Power Carpet Cleaner, was £139.99 now £99.93

FLEXISPOT Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, was £329.99 now £216.74, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Olivia Burton Women's Quartz Watch, was £135 now £110.45

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quartz Watch, was £199 now £119.99

Tommy Hilfiger Men's dog tag necklace

Women’s Low-Top Vans, was £55 now £34.18

Radley London Small Zip-Top Cross Body Bag, was £149 now £89

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Soft Black Jeans, was £78.04 now £43.44, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £89.99 now £52.07

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor, was £219.99 now £64.99

ghd Original Styler NEW & IMPROVED - Hair Straighteners (black) was £119 now £86

ghd Glide Hot Brush, was £139 now £114.99

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device, was £300 now £229.99

Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver, was £499.99 now £294.96

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette, was £88 now £41.04

Remington Keratin Protect Ionic Hair Dryer and Straighteners, was £178.98 now £82.98, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday sports & fitness deals

Mobvoi Home Treadmill, was £429.99 now £329.99

FitBeast Resistance Bands Set, was £42.99 now £27.19

FitBeast Foam Rollers Set, was £29.99 now £17.99

Fitbit Charge Health & Fitness Smartwatch, was £169.99 now £99.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday garden deals

Wesco Hedge Trimmer, was £99.99 now £59.49

Karcher Patio Cleaner, was £85.99 now £53.99

Bosch Lawnmower, was £74.99 now £59.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Fridays suitcase deals

Tripp Ice Blue Absolute Lite Cabin 4 Wheel Suitcase, was £55 now £45

American Tourister Disney Legends - Children's suitcase, was £135 now £78

Samsonsite Neopulse Spinner Suitcase, was £239 now £196, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.