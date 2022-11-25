Amazon Black Friday is go! The 37 best deals to shop right now while stocks last

Katherine Robinson
Amazon's Black Friday Sale is LIVE - we're talking about savings on Shark, Philips, Ninja, and even more. Shopl the best deals and discounts right now before they're gone
Amazon has dropped their Black Friday deals and trust us, they're better than ever! Whether you're after a pair of Philips wireless headphones, a Ninja Air Fryer to cook until your heart is content or a new Shark hoover to get your house looking spick and span, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.
What should I buy in Amazon's Black Friday Sale?
Amazon's Black Friday Sale bonanza is the perfect time to purchase the items you may have been putting off due to the price, such as a new laptop or the watch you've always wanted. You can also get your CHristmas shopping done for less. With up to 45% off on kitchen appliances, up to 25% off home entertainment and up to 30% off beauty and sports, now is the time to get shopping.
Amazon Black Friday kitchenware deals
Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs, 350 ml, Set of 6 Colours, was £85 now £63.75
De'Longhi La Specialista, Barista Pump Espresso Coffee Machine, was £529.99 now £394.99
Braun J300 Spin Juicer, was £128.99 now £102.51
NINJA Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker air fryer, was £279.99 now £219, Amazon
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser in grey, was £99.99 now £79.99, Amazon
Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Anker power bank, was £66.99 now £42.99
HUAWEI MateBook D15 Laptop, was £849.99 now £679.99
Philips Wireless Headphones, was £99.99 now £60.45
Samsung Galaxy M13 Smartphone, was £169 now £119
Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, was £39.99 now £16.99, Amazon
Amazon Black Friday homeware deals
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, was £349.99 now £198.93
Vax Compact Power Carpet Cleaner, was £139.99 now £99.93
FLEXISPOT Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, was £329.99 now £216.74, Amazon
Amazon Black Friday fashion deals
Olivia Burton Women's Quartz Watch, was £135 now £110.45
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quartz Watch, was £199 now £119.99
Tommy Hilfiger Men's dog tag necklace
Women’s Low-Top Vans, was £55 now £34.18
Radley London Small Zip-Top Cross Body Bag, was £149 now £89
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Soft Black Jeans, was £78.04 now £43.44, Amazon
Amazon Black Friday beauty deals
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, was £89.99 now £52.07
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor, was £219.99 now £64.99
ghd Original Styler NEW & IMPROVED - Hair Straighteners (black) was £119 now £86
ghd Glide Hot Brush, was £139 now £114.99
Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device, was £300 now £229.99
Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver, was £499.99 now £294.96
BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette, was £88 now £41.04
Remington Keratin Protect Ionic Hair Dryer and Straighteners, was £178.98 now £82.98, Amazon
Amazon Black Friday sports & fitness deals
Mobvoi Home Treadmill, was £429.99 now £329.99
FitBeast Resistance Bands Set, was £42.99 now £27.19
FitBeast Foam Rollers Set, was £29.99 now £17.99
Fitbit Charge Health & Fitness Smartwatch, was £169.99 now £99.99, Amazon
Amazon Black Friday garden deals
Wesco Hedge Trimmer, was £99.99 now £59.49
Karcher Patio Cleaner, was £85.99 now £53.99
Bosch Lawnmower, was £74.99 now £59.99, Amazon
Amazon Black Fridays suitcase deals
Tripp Ice Blue Absolute Lite Cabin 4 Wheel Suitcase, was £55 now £45
American Tourister Disney Legends - Children's suitcase, was £135 now £78
Samsonsite Neopulse Spinner Suitcase, was £239 now £196, Amazon
KEEP SHOPPING
20 best beauty Black Friday deals 2022: Early deals on lipstick, skincare, hair care & more
Amazon has slashed the price of Mrs Hinch's beloved hoover by 43% for Black Friday - hurry!
The best Apple Black Friday deals 2022: From AirPods to iPhones, the Apple Watch & more
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.