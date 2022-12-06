The Clarins gifts for everyone on your Christmas list - and a few treats for yourself

Christmas shopping is well underway, and whether you're looking for the perfect gift for your mum, dad, or partner - or for a treat for yourself - Clarins has the most luxurious collection of beauty goodies, and there's something for everyone on your list.

Best Clarins gifts

From skincare saviours for her to hydrating treats for him, shop our top picks from the Clarins Christmas collection that are guaranteed to impress.

Clarins gifts for her

Extra-Firming Collection, £63, Clarins

The Firming Collection is just what you need to add some bounce back into your complexion. Featuring the bestselling Extra-Firming day cream along with oils and treatment masks - the skincare goodies will be a welcome treat for any beauty fans.

Spa at Home Collection, £92, Clarins

You can't go wrong with bath gifts, and the Clarins Spa at Home set is the ultimate treat for a relaxing night in. The kit includes treatment oils, a comfort mask, a moisturising balm, lip oil, and more, all presented in a Clarins beauty bag.

Clarins gifts for him

ClarinsMen Energising Essentials, £35, Clarins

If you're on the hunt for a gift for him that will help him to level up his skincare game, this four-piece set is just what you need. It comes with the ClarinsMen Energising Gel, Energising Eye Gel, Active Face Wash and a navy travel bag - and the products work to leave the skin feeling revitalised and refreshed.

ClarinsMen Hydration Collection, £42, Clarins

The Hydration Collection is filled with grooming essentials specifically designed for men, targeting dry skin to leave you with a fresh complexion. Containing a moisturising balm, an exfoliating cleanser, a 2-in-1 shampoo and shower gel and a shaving oil, the gift set is a winter must-have for dry skin.

Clarins gifts for yourself

The Showstopper, £254, Clarins

While you're treating everyone else this Christmas, make sure you treat yourself with the ultimate Clarins collection - The Showstopper. The set comes with 24 beauty minis - including some of the Clarins bestsellers including the Hand and Nail Treatment Cream and Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser, plus a lilac travel bag. If that wasn't enough, you can shop the set worth £254 for just £70 when you spend £60 on the Clarins site.

Icon Collection, £75, Clarins

Icons only! The Icon Collection is filled with two full-size and 10 travel-size Clarins beauty heroes, including hand creams, makeup remover, a gua sha, mascara and more. The set is worth over £150 and comes in a gorgeous advent calendar-style box, making the perfect festive treat for yourself this Christmas.

