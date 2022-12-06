Shoppers are raving about this £22 blanket hoodie for keeping out the cold - and it's received 3,000 five-star ratings

The cold winter weather has well and truly kicked in, and now so more than ever, we're thinking of ways to keep warm at home without cranking up the heating.

Blanket hoodies have blown up in recent years - and with their comfortable oversized fit and cosy fleece lining, we can totally see why. Amazon shoppers have now found a snuggly wearable blanket with thousands of five-star ratings - and it's less than £22.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Bedsure Oversized Blanket Hoodie, £21.99, Amazon

Designed for all ages and sizes, the blanket hoodie is a great hack for keeping cosy at home while hopefully minimising heating costs. Made from super soft sherpa fleece and complete with a hood and pockets, the oversized hoodie looks so snuggly - and it comes in six colours including grey, navy, pink and red.

The blanket hoodie has received over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon - and shoppers are raving about how it's keeping them warm in the cold weather. One satisfied customer wrote: "Absolutely BRILLIANT, can't recommend it enough, it's just like being in bed. Delighted with the product as I have no heating at all in my house, this product really has saved the day."

Another added: "Brilliant at keeping me warm. I’m 5’11 so opted for the longer one, this comes to my knees but you can cover your legs when sitting down. Great for keeping warm whilst not having the heating on and working from home."

We're adding the cosy blanket hoodie to our basket immediately for the cold winter evenings!

NOW SHOP

11 warm bedding sets, duvet covers and throws to keep cosy this winter

16 genius money saving things to buy now to save you an absolute fortune long term

19 best Oodie alternatives that are ridiculously affordable and ridiculously warm

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.