﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon is having a huge last-minute Christmas deals sale – LIVE UPDATES

Amazon deals for your last-minute Christmas shopping

We’re into the last stretch before Christmas now – how are you doing with your Christmas shopping? If you’ve left it till now, you’re in luck – because Amazon is having a massive last-minute Christmas deals sale!

There are great savings to be had on everything from Oral B toothbrushes and Shark hoovers to Ninja Air Fryers and – so you’ll be able to find something for everyone on your list.

Or maybe you just want to treat yourself? Either way, we’ve got you covered. The sale runs until December 22 so keep checking back for live updates!

Shark Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, £179.99 (WAS £319.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, £1038.00 (WAS £1,389), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker, £249.99 (WAS £299.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, £64.99 (WAS £219.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm), £499 (WAS £599), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, £239 (WAS £249) , Amazon

SHOP NOW

Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, £26.99 (WAS £54.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, £249 (WAS £349.95), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Salter Professional EK5134 Hot Chocolate Maker, £89 (WAS £109.95), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” Screen 32GB, £157 (WAS £219), Amazon

SHOP NOW

OLAPLEX Hair Perfector No.3 repairing treatment, £14.85 (WAS £28), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Braun Silk-épil 5 epilator, £54.99 (WAS £119.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, £39 (WAS £62.99), Amazon

SHOP NOW

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Talk kit, £17 (WAS £27), Amazon

SHOP NOW

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £57.87 (WAS £89), Amazon

SHOP NOW

KEEP SHOPPING

Best pre-Christmas sales to shop now before the Boxing Day extravaganza

15 snow storm essentials to protect you, your home and your car from the elements

Winter is here - 6 electric heaters to keep you warm at home and save you money

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amazon

More news