Amazon is having a huge last-minute Christmas deals sale – LIVE UPDATES

Amazon comes to the rescue this Christmas wit hlast minute Christmas deals. Shop Shark vacuums and Oral B toothbrushes to iPhones and Ninja air fryers. Live updates here
We’re into the last stretch before Christmas now – how are you doing with your Christmas shopping? If you’ve left it till now, you’re in luck – because Amazon is having a massive last-minute Christmas deals sale!
There are great savings to be had on everything from Oral B toothbrushes and Shark hoovers to Ninja Air Fryers and – so you’ll be able to find something for everyone on your list.
Or maybe you just want to treat yourself? Either way, we’ve got you covered. The sale runs until December 22 so keep checking back for live updates!
Shark Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, £179.99 (WAS £319.99), Amazon
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, £1038.00 (WAS £1,389), Amazon
Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker, £249.99 (WAS £299.99), Amazon
Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, £64.99 (WAS £219.99), Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm), £499 (WAS £599), Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, £239 (WAS £249) , Amazon
Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, £26.99 (WAS £54.99), Amazon
Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, £249 (WAS £349.95), Amazon
Salter Professional EK5134 Hot Chocolate Maker, £89 (WAS £109.95), Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” Screen 32GB, £157 (WAS £219), Amazon
OLAPLEX Hair Perfector No.3 repairing treatment, £14.85 (WAS £28), Amazon
Braun Silk-épil 5 epilator, £54.99 (WAS £119.99), Amazon
Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, £39 (WAS £62.99), Amazon
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Talk kit, £17 (WAS £27), Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £57.87 (WAS £89), Amazon
