Amazon is having a huge last-minute Christmas deals sale – LIVE UPDATES

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re into the last stretch before Christmas now – how are you doing with your Christmas shopping? If you’ve left it till now, you’re in luck – because Amazon is having a massive last-minute Christmas deals sale!

There are great savings to be had on everything from Oral B toothbrushes and Shark hoovers to Ninja Air Fryers and – so you’ll be able to find something for everyone on your list.

Or maybe you just want to treat yourself? Either way, we’ve got you covered. The sale runs until December 22 so keep checking back for live updates!

Shark Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, £179.99 (WAS £319.99), Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, £1038.00 (WAS £1,389), Amazon

Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker, £249.99 (WAS £299.99), Amazon

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, £64.99 (WAS £219.99), Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm), £499 (WAS £599), Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, £239 (WAS £249) , Amazon

Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, £26.99 (WAS £54.99), Amazon

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, £249 (WAS £349.95), Amazon

Salter Professional EK5134 Hot Chocolate Maker, £89 (WAS £109.95), Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” Screen 32GB, £157 (WAS £219), Amazon

OLAPLEX Hair Perfector No.3 repairing treatment, £14.85 (WAS £28), Amazon

Braun Silk-épil 5 epilator, £54.99 (WAS £119.99), Amazon

Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, £39 (WAS £62.99), Amazon

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Talk kit, £17 (WAS £27), Amazon

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £57.87 (WAS £89), Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.