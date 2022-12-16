The Peloton Bike is in the big Amazon sale and you won't believe the price

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As someone who purchased the Peloton Bike at the peak of lockdown, I feel it's my duty to share this insane deal with you all. And yes, I do have gritted teeth while writing this.

While scrolling Amazon I found the Peloton Bike - the indoor stationary exercise bike with immersive 22" HD Touchscreen - 9% cheaper. It's usually priced at £1,345, but you lucky lot can get it for £1,230. And a three-month payment plan is an option if you don't want to pay in one go.

Peloton Bike, £1,230 (WAS £1,345), Amazon

For the first-time ever, customers will be able to assemble the Bikes themselves, or you can opt for in-build assembly at no extra price. I know which one I'd go for.

If you decide to do it, it would be quite simple and you’ll get step-by-step instructions to make assembly easy, but just so you know, the shoes that are clipped in are sold separately. Luckily, for you, theyre also on sale. Yes, I'm telling you that through gritted teeth again.

Peloton Cycling Shoes, £102 (WAS £120), Amazon

I love my Peloton so much - the classes are just the best. With a lineup of 50+ instructors, you’ll find the right person to help you crush every goal. My personal favourite is Robin Arzón - she is the Queen of Motivation.

Robin NYC has a huge celebrity following

You'll enjoy being able to track your progress by using the on-screen metrics to see how you’re improving class after class. Monitor your speed, resistance, heart rate, and power to follow the instructor’s workout plan. What's more, Peloton Bike is compatible with Apple Watch, so you can close your rings with one-tap tracking.

And if you haven't heard about the iconic artist series, you're in for a treat. That reminds me, I really must do the new Mariah Carey Artist Series and get riding along to her greatest hits.

The Mariah Carey x Peloton series is the best partnership ever

You won't be able to ride in a class until you purchase the Peloton All-Access Membership. You’ll pay £39 a month for your household and get unlimited access to the entire library of content available on your Bike and the Peloton App.

If, like me, you battle with space within your home, you needn't worry. With a 120 cm x 60 cm footprint, this stationary bike fits comfortably in your home whether you’re low on square footage or working around furniture.

Now, who's ready to ride?

NOW READ

Peloton instructors reveal the sweat–proof makeup they swear by for exercise

Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.