10 best Pokémon gifts for fans of all ages: From Lego to collectables to plushies

We all have that friend or sibling or child that is just absolutely obsessed with Pokémon, owning all the games and having all the potential merchandise.

Meanwhile, some of us can't tell a Pikachu from a Charizard, so what can you possibly get for someone so involved in that world? Thankfully, Pokémon products comes in all shapes and sizes from adorable little plushies, to collectable trading cards and even to backpacks.

So just scroll through this list, and we guarantee you'll find something perfect for that little Pokémon trainer in the making all the way up to a fully-fledged master.

HORI Headphones Pop and Cool, £49.99, Selfridges

Available in a range of colours from white to black, these headphones will be perfect for anyone settling in to play the new releases with friends. Featuring an adorable Pikachu on the side, these nifty headphones come with a splitter for online play and come included with an extension cord.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin, £8.99, Amazon

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is still going strong after all of these years, and these mini tins feature some of the cutest Pokémon from the Sinnoh region. And with five mini-tins, with cards inside, available, it's the gift that can be regifted again and again!

6-inch Super-Articulated Figures, £12,99, Amazon

Featuring a range of Pokémon from the legendary Articuno to the super-cool Greninja, these posable figures are perfect for any bedroom.

Sleeping Plush – 18 inch, £33.99, Amazon

Ask any Pokémon fan which plushies they have, they're bound to have a list miles long, so why not add to their growing collection with these adorable napping plushies? If 18 inches is too long, a much small five-inch is also available.

MEGA Pokémon Jungle Ruins, £38.00, Argos

The MEGA Pokémon series has dozens of gorgeous designs, and we just love this jungle scene with Charmander, Cubone and Omanyte. With over 450 bricks, the set is able to be merged with any other one in the series.

Pikachu Funko Pop, £12.00, Funko Europe

Remember when the Funko Pop craze spread the world, the adorable bobbleheads are still going strong, with plenty of Pokémon designs from Pikachu to Vulpix and even Mr. Mime.

Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica, £66.99, Zavvi

The Wand Company has really delivered with these astounding desk ornaments that are sensitive to touch and light up. They come with numerous designs from the standard Poké Ball to the more alluring Dusk Ball.

Gengar Pokémon Trainer Gear Plush Backpack, £19.99, Pokemon Center

For the budding Pokémon trainer on the go, this adorable backpack is sure to get everyone talking!

Pikachu Balloon Adventure Flat-Bill Hat, £19.99, Pokemon Center

It's not Pokémon unless you have a snapback cap, and we love this sweet design featuring Pikachu going up into the clouds with plenty of balloons.

Pokémon Trainer Trivia, £16.99, Very

Perfect for the younger trainer, this quickfire game features over 1,000 true or false questions that will keep them entertained. It also has three difficulty levels ranging from beginner to expert.

