Need a last-minute gift? Amazon's 'game changer' Bluetooth sleep mask will arrive ASAP

Looking for a last-minute gift? For anyone who travels a lot or just likes to be fully immersed in relaxation at bedtime, a sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth headphones is just what they'll need.

And this Amazon Bluetooth sleep mask with fast delivery is a HUGE hit with shoppers, earning more than 9,000 five-star reviews!

This amazing gadget will help block out the light and also immerse you in sound as you listen to your favourite music, podcast, guided meditation or audiobooks.

Sleep Mask with built-in Bluetooth headphones, more colours, £16.50 / $23.99, Amazon

With just about a 2-hour charge time, you’ll get 10 hours of listening - perfect for long trips or just a good night’s relaxation.

Shoppers are raving about the sleep mask, which comes in four colours, saying it's a “game changer”. “One of the best products I've bought for a long time now,” said one reviewer. “The eye mask makes it so I sleep so soundly, completely getting rid of any light in the room. And the speakers are surprisingly good quality. Super happy with this purchase!”

“Babes stop sifting through reviews bc this is the BEST bluetooth sleeping mask on Amazon, okayyyy,” enthused another. “Once you start, you can never sleep without it. It truly does change the game. I have really bad ADHD and anxiety and an irrational fear of the dark, and this mask hugs my face so firmly but gently and it makes me feel super safe.”

Another raved about how the mask helped them get better rest. “It has been a game changer… I can listen to my music and it calms the mind! I like it so much I purchased a second one as a backup. A must have!!!”

Snoring partner? Apparently the sleep makes also comes in handy! “These are a Godsend to me and for my sleep. My husband is a horrible snorer… I purchased these and OMG! I fall asleep rather quickly… These are a game changer for sure!”

